Monroe coach, community mentor back East football players to get chance to play Saturday

After a postgame brawl at East High vs. Monroe, a coach and community mentors urge support for student-athletes and want uninvolved East players cleared for the Section V title game as RCSD challenges disqualifications.

Armstrong Williams takes on the news of the week and asks the questions you want answered. Don’t miss our weekly town hall. A fight between players breaks out after a Section V Class B football semifinal between East High School/World of Inquiry and Monroe High School, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

Rochester, N.Y. — A Monroe High School assistant coach and a Rochester community mentor are urging the community to support the student-athletes involved in a fight after Saturday’s East High–Monroe football game. They also want East players who were not involved to have the chance to play in the Section V championship game this Saturday. Section V is reviewing the incident and the student-athletes involved.

Also read Tom Krasovic: Bill Walton would’ve been grateful for Aztecs guards on Saturday

The Rochester City School District says it is working with Section V and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to challenge disqualifications for East players it believes were misidentified. Greg Hopkins, an assistant coach for Monroe and founder and director of Changing the Community, said the incident does not reflect the football program or the young people involved.

“It was terrible, honestly, because that’s not what the program is, not who the kids are, that’s not what the community is,” Hopkins said. He described the altercation as a disagreement among “brothers” that spilled beyond the game. Hopkins said most of the players were not involved in the fight and were trying to break it up. He estimated about 10 of roughly 80 players were involved.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t everybody,” he said. “It’s like 80 kids on, 40 kids on both sides. We had about 10 kids getting into it. That’s another 70 kids just looking to break it up.

” Hopkins said he has worked with players from both schools through Changing the Community, and described them as “my kids. ” He said he wants the East players who were not involved to be able to continue their season.

“The kids that had the altercations, that did things they weren’t supposed to do, I’m sure they’re going to feel bad they can’t play next week,” Hopkins said. “And the kids that didn’t do nothing, which was, again, the majority of the kids, don’t need to be punished for something they earned and worked for. ” The East players helped end Monroe’s 20-game winning streak, Hopkins said, and should have the opportunity to compete for a championship.

Bilel Smith, a community member and founder of Black Dads Matter, said the incident should not define the teams or the young people involved.

“I really hope that this community can wrap its arms around these young men as opposed to condemning them,” Smith said. Smith said players from East and Monroe have built relationships across the community, including through Changing the Community. He said both teams have raised the level of high school football in the Rochester City School District and called for the community to support them.

“The way to erase the memory of this isn’t by not playing,” Smith said. “It’s by making sure we give them an opportunity to show who they really are.

Advertisement

” The Rochester City School District released the following statement from Superintendent Dr. Eric Jay Rosser: Since Saturday's football game between East High School and Monroe High School, I, along with District leadership, have been personally engaged in ongoing discussions with leaders from Section V and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to address the disqualification of our student-athletes and advocate for those who were not involved in the incident. Recognizing that not all student-athletes participated in the incident, our athletics staff conducted a thorough review of video footage and photographs to determine individual involvement.

I firmly believe that no student athlete should lose the opportunity to continue their season because of the actions of others. NYSPHSAA rules provide a process for reversing a player's disqualification when clear evidence establishes misidentification. We are actively pursuing that process. I am encouraged by the discussions we have had with Section V and NYSPHSAA and remain hopeful that these students will be cleared to participate in the next sectional game.

Our student athletes have worked hard to reach this point. I will continue working with our team and the appropriate athletic associations to see this process through and advocate for our students. I appreciate the community's engagement and concern for our student athletes. We share a commitment to supporting our students and ensuring they have every opportunity to succeed.

A fight marred the end of Saturday's Section V Class B football semifinal between East and Monroe, which East won 14-6. Fairport, N.Y. — A new website launched Sunday to connect people with Rochester's local music scene. A woman faces charges following a fatal crash in Henrietta last month, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Rochester voters respond to midterm election results Rochester, N.Y. With Democrats poised to take control of Congress after the midterm elections, some Rochester voters are calling for elected leaders to m