13WHAM ABC Rochester provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, health reports, notices of events and items of interest in the community, local sports and entertainment programming for Rochester and nearby towns and communities including Greece, Victor, Pittsford, Penfield, Henrietta, Webster, Irondequoit, Fairport, Chili, Gates,...

Boxes of food are pictured inside a Monroe Ambulance during a food drive in Greece, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. “We just want to give back to the Greece community for everyone that needs a little extra support this holiday season,” said Audrey Kinsella, the marketing and community engagement specialist for Monroe Ambulance.

“We think everyone deserves food on the table, good times, things like that, and if we can support in any way, we definitely want to. ”Man runs over & kills panhandler, drags him & flees before being chased down, police say A driver faces charges after he ran over and killed another man on the city's north side, dragging the victim nearly two blocks before getting out and running from the scene, according to the Rochester Police Department.

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Brothers convicted of murdering Irondequoit family of four get life without paroleMary Peltola is leading Senator Dan Sullivan with 49.9 percent of the vote as of Monday afternoon. A 21-year-old man was hospitalized after crashing into a utility pole in Livingston County early Sunday morning, according to New York State Police.