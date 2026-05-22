Explore the planets of the galaxy to find and defeat the Imperial remnant and collect bonus credits by completing missions in this edition of Monopoly with a Star Wars twist.

Monopoly - Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Edition is currently up for pre-order, being sold as a Walmart exclusive this June Hasbro’s Star Wars Monopoly: The Mandalorian and Grogu Edition is up for pre-order now as a Walmart exclusive for $25.

The Star Wars board swaps classic Monopoly properties for movie locations as players explore planets and reclaim the galaxy. Passing GO adds Star Wars missions tied to film moments, with bonus credits for players who complete them by game’s end. As you might suspect, the title has taken the characters and settings from the latest film and transported them into the property management title, giving it an entirely different experience as you race around the board.

The game is being sold as a Walmart exclusive, currently being sold for $25, as it will be released





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Monopoly Star Wars Board Game The Mandalorian And Grogu Edition Explore And Collect Credits Movie Locations Replace Classic Monopoly Prope Explore As Many Planets And Locations As You C Complete Missions And Earn Bonus Credits

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