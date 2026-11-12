Monopoly Heated Rivalry Edition Announced for May 2027 Release

Hasbro announces a Monopoly Heated Rivalry Edition board game set for May 1, 2027. The $29.99 release features TV show imagery and tokens ahead of the HBO series Season 2.

Hasbro has officially announced the creation of a Monopoly Heated Rivalry Edition board game to celebrate the upcoming second season of the popular television series. This special edition will be available for purchase starting on May 1, 2027. The launch timing is strategically positioned to coincide with the expected premiere of Heated Rivalry Season 2 on HBO Max.

Monopoly Game Release Details

The Monopoly Heated Rivalry Edition is designed to appeal directly to fans of the sports romance drama. It is priced at $29.99 USD and is intended for groups of 2 to 6 players. The board game carries an age rating of 17 and up due to its thematic content. Pre-orders are currently open for consumers who wish to secure their copies before the official release date.

Also read What, Exactly, is a 4D Showing of Heated Rivalry Going to Look Like?

The economic board game incorporates specific imagery and references drawn from the first season of the TV adaptation. The design aims to allow players to relive key moments from the initial broadcast period. The gameplay mechanics remain consistent with the classic version of the game. Players will move around the board to claim iconic locations associated with the Heated Rivalry universe.

Property acquisition in this version involves building Hotels and Cottages on owned spaces. The game cards have been entirely themed to match the series narrative. They feature text messages and tabloid headlines that appear within the show's storyline. These elements add a layer of specificity that standard editions of the game do not possess.

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The iconic Monopoly tokens have been replaced with items relevant to the franchise. The new pieces include a Straw and Berry smoothie, the MLH Cup, a tuna melt, an extra banana, and a stupid Canadian wolf bird. These items replace the traditional metal pieces found in standard retail versions. The selection reflects specific plot points and character preferences from the books and screen adaptation.

Fans Can Relive Show Moments

While most of the visual and textual content focuses on the first season, the game includes subtle nods to the second season. These references are designed to be recognized by readers who have access to the source material. The inclusion of these details creates a bridge between the written books and the visual medium. It rewards long-time followers of the property with extra layers of engagement.

This release follows other recent book-themed Monopoly editions. A Monopoly Fourth Wing edition was released earlier in the year to similar commercial interest. The trend highlights the growing market for intellectual property adaptations in traditional board games. Sports romance genres have rarely been featured in this specific gaming format before.

New Book And TV Release Dates

Fans are also waiting for other major releases within the Heated Rivalry franchise. Author Rachel Reid is currently working on the next installment of the Game Changers series. The seventh book in this sub-series is titled Unrivaled and is scheduled for publication in June 2027. This novel will continue the narrative arc of the characters Shane and Ilya.

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The book Unrivaled explores the lives of Shane and Ilya as a married couple. They are both playing for the same hockey team in the professional league. The story digs into their personal dynamics off the ice. This summer 2027 release is positioned to follow the television adaptation's second season premiere.

The TV series Season 2 is expected to arrive around April 2027 on HBO Max. The network has already renewed the series for a third season. A Christmas-themed movie is also in production as part of the franchise expansion. The board game release in May provides a tangible product for fans to enjoy during the anticipation window for the new television content.

The Monopoly Heated Rivalry Edition serves as a prelude to the broader media rollout. It allows audiences to engage with the brand's aesthetic before the screen versions debut. The combination of traditional gaming mechanics with modern sports romance themes is a unique market entry. Hasbro is leveraging the existing fanbase to drive sales for both the game and the associated media properties.