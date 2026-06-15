Monopoly: A Court of Thorns and Roses Edition Set for 2026 Release

A new Monopoly edition based on Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Thorns and Roses brings the Seven Courts of Prythian to the tabletop. Players will claim territories, use themed tokens, and interact with series elements like Suriel's Truths. The game includes a premium book-style packaging and is scheduled for release on October 1, 2026, as an Amazon exclusive.

Monopoly is expanding its reach with a special edition inspired by Sarah J. Maas ' A Court of Thorns and Roses series. Set for release on October 1, 2026, this edition merges the beloved board game mechanics with the rich fantasy world of Prythian from the first three novels.

Players will traverse the Seven Courts, claiming territories, collecting iconic locations and powers, and striving to protect the faerie realm from the looming threat of King Hybern's war. Instead of traditional houses and hotels, players can add Manors and Palaces to their property sets, while custom tokens like Suriel, Illyrian Wings, Feyre's Bow, and the Cauldron replace the classic Monopoly pieces. The game incorporates key elements such as Suriel's Truths and the Book of Breathings, which influence gameplay and strategies.

A premium version of the game will feature collectible packaging designed to look like a book with gold foil accents and embossed leather-inspired textures, making it an attractive display piece for fans. With a foreword by Sarah J. Maas herself, this edition is tailored for 2-6 players and is ideal for book clubs, themed parties, and adult game nights.

The standard edition will be an Amazon exclusive priced at $40, offering an immersive experience that blends competitive board gameplay with the romantic fantasy elements that define the series





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Monopoly A Court Of Thorns And Roses Sarah J. Maas Board Game Fantasy Prythian Seven Courts Tabletop Game Collectible

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