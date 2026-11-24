Bartosz Poklek, leader of an international monkey torture network, was released weeks after sentencing under early release rules. He awaits deportation to Poland as activists condemn the leniency.

Bartosz Poklek, the 30-year-old ringleader of a depraved international network that orchestrated the torture and killing of baby monkeys for online entertainment, has been released from a top-security UK prison just weeks after his conviction. The homebuilder from Bexley, south-east London, served only a fraction of his three-year and three-month sentence before being freed under the Government's automatic early release scheme for standard custody terms.

Poklek, who is currently being held in immigration detention while the Home Office processes his deportation to his native Poland, completed his custodial term at HMP Belmarsh merely four weeks after his sentencing on October 9. This rapid release has sparked intense outrage among animal welfare advocates and law enforcement officials, who argue that the punitive measures failed to reflect the extreme severity of his crimes.

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The Mechanics Of The International Torture Network

Poklek operated a sophisticated 'zoosadism' enterprise from his bedsit in south-east London, leveraging high-tech equipment to broadcast horrific abuses across encrypted digital platforms. Police discovered a 'James Bond-esque' computer bank on his premises that facilitated the livestreaming of Macaque monkeys in Indonesia being dismembered, skewered, and boiled alive for paying subscribers.

The network functioned as a hierarchical cult where Poklek held 'God-like' status among his followers. He recruited members from mainstream social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok, inviting them to more secure apps such as Discord and Telegram. Participants pooled resources, with an average contribution of £200 to £500 via PayPal, to fund the capture and brutalization of animals.

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Judicial Condemnation And Legal Penalties

During the proceedings at Woolwich Crown Court, Judge Grout delivered a scathing assessment of Poklek's actions, stating that he had never encountered such a horrific case of animal abuse in his entire legal career. The judge recommended that Parliament reconsider the current maximum penalty of five years for animal cruelty, noting that the statutory limits failed to capture the depth of the sadism involved.

Poklek admitted to encouraging the commission of offenses, publishing obscene articles for gain, and possessing indecent images of children. Law enforcement officers confiscated over 10,500 files from his computer, including nearly 3,000 files documenting the torture and death of infant monkeys. The sheer volume of this evidence underscored the systematic and prolific nature of his criminal enterprise.

Deportation Plans And Public Safety Concerns

While Poklek is now subject to a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order that restricts his internet use and financial transactions, these protections will cease to apply if he is successfully deported to Poland. The Home Office confirmed that any foreign national receiving a prison sentence in the United Kingdom is considered for deportation, citing a recent 41% increase in the return of foreign criminals over the past two years.

Activists warn that Poklek's return to Poland could allow him to continue his online 'cult' without UK jurisdictional oversight. Sarah Kite, co-founder of the UK's Action for Primates, described the early release as outrageous and unacceptable, arguing that dangerous individuals must feel the full force of the law to serve as an effective deterrent.

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Wider Implications For Online Child Safety

Beyond the animal abuse charges, the case has raised alarming concerns regarding the potential use of these videos as proxies for child sexual abuse. Investigators found actual child sexual abuse images on Poklek's devices, leading to his additional convictions and highlighting the dangerous intersection between zoosadism and other forms of digital exploitation.

The revelation that some tortured monkeys were dressed as babies has further intensified fears that the network was catering to individuals seeking to view abuse of children. As Poklek awaits his final departure from the UK, the case stands as a stark reminder of the global reach of digital cruelty and the challenges faced by law enforcement in combating online sadistic networks.