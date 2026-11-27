A white-faced Capuchin monkey has escaped from Lagos Zoo in southern Portugal. Staff and the GNR are searching for the primate which left its enclosure on November 23.

The Lagos Zoo, a prominent wildlife attraction situated in the Algarve region of southern Portugal, has launched a comprehensive search for an escaped primate. The animal, identified as a white-faced Capuchin, has been roaming freely in the surrounding area since Monday, November 23. This incident has drawn significant attention from both local residents and tourists who frequently visit the facility, which is renowned for housing 170 different species of animals.

Details of the Primate Escape Incident

According to a source from the National Republican Guard (GNR), who provided information to Notícias ao Minuto, the Capuchin was last observed near an avocado plantation on November 23. The exact mechanism by which the monkey exited its enclosure remains unclear to investigators and zoo staff. Local media reports indicate that while the escape has been confirmed, the specific security breach or negligence that allowed the animal to slip away has not yet been publicly detailed.

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The Lagos Zoo has been operating in the Algarve region since the year 2000. It started its operations with a very limited number of species and has since expanded to become a major conservation and educational hub. The zoo features a diverse array of primates, including Siamang gibbons and Goeldi marmosets alongside the Capuchin species. The facility charges €17 for adult admission and €12 for children, while seniors over the age of 65 are charged €15.

Characteristics of the White-Faced Capuchin

White-faced Capuchins are scientifically recognized as among the most intelligent primates in the world. According to the BBC, this species boasts dexterous hands and a large brain, which contributes to their problem-solving abilities and complex social behaviors. These traits likely aided the animal in navigating the zoo environment and escaping its temporary confinement.

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These monkeys are typically described as playful and are known to engage in interactive games with one another. Paulo Figueiras, the founder of the Lagos Zoo, told the newspaper Correio da Manhã that the escaped individual is a small monkey that exclusively eats vegetables. He emphasized that the animal is not dangerous to humans and posed no threat to the public during its time on the loose.

Search Operations and Stakeholder Responses

Zoo staff have been working in continuous coordination with the National Republican Guard (GNR) to locate the primate. The joint effort involves scanning the nearby vegetation and potentially using bait to guide the animal back to a secure location. Despite the ongoing search, the Institute for Nature Conservation and Forests stated that it had not yet been called upon to provide official assistance or expertise.

The public has been explicitly reassured that the Capuchin is not dangerous. This statement is crucial given the animal's known intelligence and agility. Authorities and zoo representatives are urging citizens to remain calm and to avoid approaching the animal if spotted, allowing the trained professionals to handle the recovery. The focus remains on a safe and non-invasive return of the Capuchin to its enclosure at the Lagos Zoo.

Broader Context of Animal Escapes in Zoos

The escape at the Lagos Zoo highlights the broader challenges zoos face in managing highly intelligent animals. Similar incidents have occurred elsewhere, such as the case of Samba the capybara at Marwell Zoo in the UK. Samba, who weighed up to 80kg and measured 1.7m in length, escaped her temporary enclosure just a day after arriving. Her cage mate, Tango, was quickly recovered, but Samba remained at large for an extended period.

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At Marwell Zoo, teams established feeding areas to encourage Samba to return regularly, a strategy that mirrors the patient approach being taken in Portugal. Capybaras are native to South America and are not found in the UK, making their containment particularly critical. The comparison underscores the universal need for rigorous security measures and adaptive management strategies in modern zoological institutions.

Future Steps for Zoo Security and Conservation

The Lagos Zoo, located in the Algarve region, will likely review its enclosure protocols following this event. Ensuring the safety of both the animals and the visitors is the primary objective for the institution. The zoo's founder, Paulo Figueiras, and his team remain dedicated to resolving the situation swiftly.

As the search continues, the incident serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of wildlife conservation. The Lagos Zoo continues to serve as an important educational resource for the community, hosting thousands of visitors who come to observe species from around the world. The successful recovery of the Capuchin will reinforce public trust in the zoo's ability to manage its diverse collection responsibly.