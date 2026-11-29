Your car knows a lot more than your dashboard lets on. Find out how CarPlay and a few budget-friendly extras can help you keep an eye on it all.

In 2025, Apple finally rolled out CarPlay Ultra, its long-promised upgrade that gives CarPlay a wider presence in compatible cars. Whereas the standard version is mostly about navigation and music, Ultra can monitor and adjust core car systems and customize the instrument cluster behind your steering wheel — assuming it uses an LCD or OLED display.

Compatibility has been a major hurdle, as it turns out. Although a number of automakers have promised support, Aston Martin is the only one with vehicles on the road as of this writing. It's a shame, considering the potential of tracking and optimizing your car's performance through your iPhone. In the meantime, there are a few ways to keep tabs on performance with CarPlay.

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You may need additional hardware in some cases, but it won't cost anywhere near the price of an Aston Martin. If you want fully accurate and comprehensive data about your car, you're looking for an app compatible with an OBD-II scanner. OBD-II is a government-mandated technology in regions like the US and Europe, and it's what technicians use when you bring your car in for service.