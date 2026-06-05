Monica Thomas Appointed Superintendent of Santa Rosa City Schools Amid Ongoing District Challenges

Santa Rosa City Schools has appointed Monica Thomas, an experienced educator from Oakland Unified, as its new superintendent. This decision comes as the district faces financial pressures and labor tensions, marking the third leadership change in three years.

Monica Thomas has been appointed as the next superintendent of Santa Rosa City Schools , the largest school district in Sonoma County. This marks the third superintendent appointment in as many years for the district.

Thomas, a native of Ukiah, brings over two decades of experience from the Oakland Unified School District, where she has served since 2005. Her career in Oakland includes roles as a school principal and several administrative positions. She is currently the deputy chief of continuous improvement, overseeing efforts to improve student outcomes such as test scores and graduation rates. The school board approved her appointment on June 10, with her contract set to be formally ratified at a subsequent meeting.

In a statement, Thomas expressed her honor at the opportunity and emphasized her belief in building strong partnerships between educators, families, and administrators to support every student's success. She looks forward to listening and working with the community to build on the district's achievements. Thomas holds degrees in education, including a doctorate from UC Berkeley, and is fluent in Spanish.

She began her tenure in Oakland as the founding principal of Greenleaf Elementary School, a Spanish dual-immersion academy, and later advanced to district leadership. Her record in Oakland includes improvements in math scores and reduced chronic absenteeism post-pandemic, as highlighted by Board President Nick Caston. Oakland Unified, with over 43,000 students, is much larger than Santa Rosa City Schools and recently emerged from 22 years of state receivership due to a historic budget crisis.

However, financial concerns persist, as indicated by a recent 'going concern' notice. Thomas will assume her new role on July 1, stepping into a district facing significant challenges, including tensions with the teachers' union over budget cuts and program changes. The previous two superintendents faced no-confidence votes, and the board recognizes the need for a leader who can navigate financial difficulties.

Caston noted that Thomas's experience in a large district equips her for these challenges, but ultimate success depends on the board's resolve. Salary details were not immediately available but are expected to be posted before the board meeting. The interim superintendent, August Hulme, will return to her role as chief business officer on June 30





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