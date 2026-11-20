She lived in Cherry Hill and Center City when she worked for The Inquirer and wrote insightfully about her life as an immigrant from Ecuador.

Monica Rhor was born in Ecuador in 1960. She came to the United States with her family in 1963. On Feb. 14, 1997, she became a naturalized U.S. citizen in a ceremony at the immigration office in Cherry Hill .

On Tuesday, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists recognized her long career as a reporter, editor, mentor, and inspiration with a Lifetime Achievement Award. In between all that, she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and wrote thousands of consequential stories for The Inquirer, Miami Herald, Boston Globe, Houston Chronicle, Chalkbeat, and other news organizations.

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She taught journalism and English classes to high school and college students in Texas, mentored countless other journalists, volunteered with several journalism organizations, and wrote insightfully about her life as an immigrant.

“My sister survived immigration by becoming wholly American,” she wrote in The Inquirer in 1997. “I survived by remaining resolutely Ecuadorian. We both lost something in the process. She has become an outsider to her own culture.

And I have always felt outside this one. ” On Sunday, Nov. 1, Monica Rhor, journalist, sister, mother, daughter, and friend, died of glioblastoma at a skilled nursing center near Houston. She was 65.

“Monica was fearless,” Marisol Bello, a longtime friend and colleague, said. “She was one of the many women in my life that I admired and so wanted to be like. Her energy, wit, and capacity for love was just larger than life. ” Colleagues at Chalkbeat called Ms. Rhor “soft-spoken, a careful listener, a bit stoic, mindful of her words, patient, and, above all, kind.

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” Colleagues at the NAHJ said : “Everything she touched, she made shine, whether it was copy, story framing, or a life. ” “When I see the images of the children at the border, I see myself. ” Ms. Rhor liked to say she became a writer in fifth grade.

Encouraged by a teacher to put her ever-flowing thoughts and ideas down on paper, she journaled voraciously as a girl and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at New York University in 1983. She wrote nearly 1,000 stories during her nine years at The Inquirer, from 1992 to 2001, and hundreds more for the Herald, Globe, Chronicle, Orange County Register, Associated Press, USA Today , Chalkbeat, and smaller papers in Texas, Delaware, and Florida.

She won several awards and was named the 2008 Associated Press Writer of the Year in Texas. She covered politics, the economy, education, crime, immigration, heath care, racism, war, sports, art, dance, and everyday life in South Jersey and Philadelphia for The Inquirer. She reviewed books and wrote front-page features, long Sunday magazine stories, obituaries, and news briefs.

She was particularly interested in stories about systemic inequities, marginalized voices, and the triumphs and tragedies that defined the daily lives of her readers.

“I believe in the power of the written word,” she said during a writing seminar in 2012. “I believe it has the power to change lives. … Writing changed my life. ” “We all have stories to tell.

All writing is, is storytelling. ” Bello said: “She had a fierceness and sense of justice that drove her love of stories. ” To open a 1994 Inquirer story about a grieving mother, Ms. Rhor wrote: “Elizabeth Burgos couldn’t find baby clothes small enough to bury her infant daughter in.

” In a 2000 story about urban gardens, she wrote: “ North Philadelphia rattles noisily around the plot of land surrounded by chain link and bordered in back by train tracks. But inside the fence, the city slips away and soft echoes of a verdant, Southern farm rise. ” After The Inquirer, she was an enterprise writer in Miami, an immigration reporter in Boston, an investigative reporter in Orange County, Calif.

, and a narrative writer covering gender, sexuality, spirituality, and race in Houston. She moved to Texas in 2006 and rose to columnist and editorial writer at the Chronicle in 2019. She joined Chalkbeat, a nonprofit that reports on schools and education, as a story editor in 2021 to cover a beat, she said on LinkedIn , “close to my heart and the intersection of so many critical issues.

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” “She was one of those friends who didn’t judge you and not only stood by your side through all the crazy, she jumped in with you with both feet. ” She also earned an online master’s degree in education from the University of Missouri in 2023 and taught journalism and English to high school and college students in Texas.

She led seminars and workshops through the NAHJ and was active with all kinds of projects for the National Association of Black Journalists, the Education Writers Association, Unity Journalists, and the old Next Generation Radio Project. Her death, a former colleague at The Inquirer said on Facebook , “leaves a hole in the heart of American journalism. ” A colleague at Chalkbeat said : “Monica connected with colleagues not just as a journalist but as a human.

” Elizabeth Monica Rhor Samaniego was born Dec. 20, 1960, in Riobamba, Ecuador. In 1997, she wrote about the struggles she and her older sister, Ines, faced as Latinas growing up in northern New Jersey.

“My childhood was a tightrope walk between this new culture and that old one,” she wrote in The Inquirer. “Yet, no matter how either of us acted, the surrounding world saw us as interlopers. ” Still, they excelled, and friends and colleagues called Ms. Rhor “ a fighter since day one ,” “a gifted storyteller,” and a “ a bright light for many of us ” in recent tributes.

She lived in Cherry Hill and Center Center when she worked for The Inquirer, and she developed a keen interest in popular culture. She enjoyed classic movies and zombie horror flicks. She was an avid reader, her younger sister Sylvia said, and “she loved newsprint on her fingers. ” She married and divorced, adopted two daughters , and lived in Kingwood, Texas, 30 miles northeast of Houston.

Recently, she took up crocheting and water color painting. Her friends, her family said, sustained her.

“She felt everything so deeply,” her sister Sylvia said. “Joy, sadness, and empathy for others. She was curious about people. She was so full of life.

Her irrepressible energy is all around us. ” In addition to her sisters, daughters, and father, Jorge, Ms. Rhor is survived by other relatives. A celebration of her life is to be held later. Donations in her name may be made to the National Association of Hispanic Journalists , 1050 Connecticut Ave. , Washington DC 20035.