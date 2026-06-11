Monica McNutt Apologizes for Questioning Taylor Swift's Knicks Loyalty

Monica McNutt, a Knicks lead radio analyst, apologized for questioning Taylor Swift's Knicks loyalty during Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals. Swift attended her first Knicks game of the season and nearly stole the spotlight on Celebrity Row at Madison Square Garden.

McNutt ruffled some feathers after she told her broadcast partner, Tyler Murray, that Swift was in the building and he pulled out his phone to take a photo.

Knicks lead radio analyst Monica McNutt said she 'misspoke' after she questioned Taylor Swift's Knicks loyalty while on-air during Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals. Swift attended her first Knicks game of the season and nearly stole the spotlight on Celebrity Row at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. The 14-time Grammy winner and her friends, singing sisters Este and Alana Haim, wore matching blue and orange shirts with Knicks puns.

They were cheering for New York throughout the game and enjoyed a celebration in the back hallways of MSG, where Swift was jumping up and down and swinging a towel in the air





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