Monica Lewiny Turns Heads in Revealing LBD at 2026 LACMA Gala

Monica Lewinsky dazzled at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 7 with a plunging black dress featuring sheer mesh cutouts and bejeweled detailing. The activist and podcast host revisited a previous red carpet look, styling the column gown with a voluminous half-up hairstyle and nude lace stilettos, continuing a pattern of glamorous appearances from her recent events.

Monica Lewinsky turned heads in an ultra-plunging LBD with sheer side cutouts at the 2026 LACMA gala on November 7. Monica Lewinsky had fans feeling déjà vu as she gave one of her most revealing looks yet a second red carpet appearance.

On November 7, the activist joined theMonica Lewinsky at the LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026 on November 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaCredit: Getty Images. As she posed outside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Lewinsky showed off the column gown’s side-baring cutouts and its deep neckline, both of which were covered in sheer mesh panels. The see-through material was bejeweled with intricate black beads, creating a shimmering netted effect.

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Monica Lewinsky at the LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026 on November 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaCredit: Getty Images For her glamorous rewear, the podcast host styled her auburn-highlighted dark brunette hair in a voluminous half-up style with a deep side part, showing off a pair of silver earrings. She finished off her gala look with dainty bracelets and nude-colored pointed-toe stilettos that were covered in a sheer black lace overlay.

Lewinsky accented her features with a warm peach flush on her cheekbones and eyelids, as well as a glossy pink lip. Monica Lewinsky attends 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 15, 2026Credit: Getty Images While attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2025, the star styled the show-stealing LBD with the same shoes.

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However, she styled her brunette locks in a sleek side-parted blowout with piecey bangs and added some sparkle in the form of dangling pavé diamond earrings and cocktail rings.while attending the star-studded 2026 Oscars after-party. The TV producer tapped into her inner leading lady with the strapless red gown, which featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline that dipped to her ribs and a sculptural ruched bodice.

Pushing her caramel-highlighted tresses behind her ears, Lewinsky switched up her signature glam with a bright red lipstick and added a pair of shimmering earrings.