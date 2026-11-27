Monica Bellucci, 62, dazzles at the 23rd Marrakech International Film Festival. Discover her unconventional diet, lifestyle secrets, and views on aging gracefully in the public eye.

Italian actress Monica Bellucci turned heads at the 23rd Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, showcasing her timeless elegance and youthful vitality. The 62-year-old star arrived at the glitzy red carpet event on Thursday, commanding attention in a striking one-shoulder black sequin gown. Her radiant appearance was complemented by dazzling diamond earrings and a stylish clutch, creating a look that defied her age and set a glamorous tone for the occasion.

Bellucci Reveals Unconventional Diet Secrets

Monica Bellucci recently opened up about her unique approach to maintaining her figure and energy, rejecting restrictive modern diet trends in favor of a balanced, indulgent lifestyle. She follows a Mediterranean diet rich in vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, and olive oil, while also incorporating healthy fats like nuts and avocado to nourish her skin. Despite this healthy foundation, she openly admits to enjoying pasta, cake, and the odd glass of wine, along with a very occasional cigarette. Her philosophy centers on portion control, allowing her to savor favorite treats without going overboard, ensuring her metabolism remains active through five smaller meals throughout the day.

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Bellucci Discusses Aging and Industry Views

Monica Bellucci has long been a vocal advocate for aging with dignity, arguing that maturity brings a valuable perspective and detachment rather than decline. In an interview for Harper's Bazaar Espana, she described the film industry as artificial and opposed the notion that aging is a negative experience for women. She emphasized that getting older is a fortune that provides a horizon for life, contrasting it with the limited needs of youth. Bellucci noted that she prefers to grow old peacefully, citing the shift in priorities that comes with life experiences, such as raising children, which naturally alters one's worldview and reduces self-centeredness.

Career Evolution and Role Availability for Women

Monica Bellucci highlighted the significant shift in opportunities for mature actresses, noting that careers after the age of 40 were once nearly impossible in Hollywood and Europe. She pointed to prominent French figures like Catherine Deneuve, Isabelle Huppert, and Fanny Ardant as examples of extraordinary women who continue to star in films and lead campaigns with authority. Bellucci observed that audiences now demand to see the realistic stories of mature women on screen, recognizing that aging actresses possess fascinating narratives that resonate with the public. This changing landscape allows seasoned performers to maintain their relevance and influence in the global film industry.

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Bellucci Personal Life and Relationship History

Monica Bellucci's personal life has seen significant changes in recent years, including her separation from Hollywood director Tim Burton, which they announced in a joint statement last year. The couple had begun dating in October 2023 and collaborated on the film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, marking their first major project together. Prior to her relationship with Burton, Bellucci was linked to Nicolas Lefebvre until their split in 2019. Her previous marriage to French actor Vincent Cassel lasted from 1999 to 2013, having met on the set of the film l'Appartement in 1996. The couple shares two daughters, Deva, born in 2004, and Leonie, born in 2010, who remain a central part of her life.

Fitness Routine and Lifestyle Philosophy

Monica Bellucci maintains her physique through a moderate and pleasure-based fitness routine rather than rigorous gym sessions. She enjoys occasional Pilates for mobility and swims a few times a week for 45 minutes, preferring these activities over intense exercise classes. Her approach to health is non-obsessive, focusing on feeling good rather than achieving an unrealistic ideal. Bellucci has often stated that she exercises a bit and diets a bit when necessary, but she is not obsessed with her appearance. This balanced mindset allows her to enjoy life, food, and movement without the pressure of constant scrutiny.