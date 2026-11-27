Monica Bellucci, 62, dazzled in a black sequin dress at the 23rd Marrakech International Film Festival on Thursday. Discover her unconventional diet and ageless beauty secrets.

Actress Monica Bellucci, 62, commanded attention on the red carpet at the 23rd Marrakech International Film Festival on Thursday. She appeared radiant in a shimmering black sequin gown, proving her enduring appeal in the global cinema spotlight.

The Italian star turned heads in Morocco with her striking one-shoulder design. She complemented the outfit with dazzling diamond earrings and a chic clutch, maintaining her status as a fashion icon well into her sixties.

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Bellucci Shares Unconventional Diet Secrets

Monica Bellucci openly discusses her unique approach to maintaining her youthful appearance, which contrasts sharply with typical strict regimens. She told The Telegraph that she enjoys cakes and pasta, drinks wine occasionally, and has the occasional cigarette. This honest admission highlights her rejection of restrictive eating culture in favor of personal enjoyment and balance.

To keep her metabolism active, the actress consumes five meals a day. Her routine includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner, supplemented by two distinct snacks between main courses. This frequent eating pattern is designed to maintain energy levels without the need for excessive portion control at single meals.

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Her nutritional foundation follows a Mediterranean diet rich in vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, and olive oil. She also incorporates foods high in healthy fats, such as nuts and avocados, to nourish her skin from within. This approach supports her goal of maintaining a curvy physique naturally, rather than forcing a slender silhouette.

Natural Fitness and Ageing Philosophy

Monica Bellucci maintains her fitness through moderate and enjoyable activities rather than intense workouts. She practices Pilates for pleasure and mobility, and swims a few times each week for forty-five minutes. She told The Sunday Times that she exercises only a little and diets only when necessary for work, emphasizing that she is not obsessed with her regimen.

The actress believes in portion control as a method to eat whatever she craves without going overboard. She described herself as always having been a curvy woman, stating that staying skinny is not her nature. Her philosophy centers on getting old peacefully and accepting her natural physical changes with dignity.

Views on Hollywood and Female Ageing

Monica Bellucci strongly opposes the notion that ageing is a negative experience for women in the entertainment industry. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Espana, she described the industry as artificial but acknowledged that accepting the process of ageing is the only real alternative. She prefers to grow old with detachment and perspective, viewing maturity as a fortunate state of being alive.

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She noted that the film landscape has changed significantly for older actresses. Bellucci pointed out that it was once nearly impossible for women to have careers after the age of forty. She now cites French icons like Catherine Deneuve, Isabelle Huppert, and Fanny Ardant as examples of extraordinary women who continue to star in films and lead campaigns with authority.

Personal Life and Recent Separation

Monica Bellucci announced her separation from Hollywood director Tim Burton last year. The couple released a joint statement regarding the end of their relationship. They had begun dating in October 2023 and collaborated on the film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which served as their first major project together. Burton is currently 68 years old.

Before her relationship with Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci was married to French actor Vincent Cassel from 1999 to 2013. They met in 1996 on the set of the film l'Appartement, directed by Gilles Mimouni. The couple shares two daughters, Deva, born in 2004, and Leonie, born in 2010. She also previously split from Nicolas Lefebvre in 2019, marking another chapter in her personal life before her recent high-profile romance.