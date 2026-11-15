Monica Barbaro Contrasts in Plunging Black and White Brandon Maxwell Gown for GQ’s Men of the Year Party

The actress wore a black and ivory gown at the event paired with black pointed pumps.

attended the 31st GQ Men of the Year Party at Los Angeles’s Chateau Marmont this Friday night. The actress wore a sultry gown for the occasion, walking the red carpet in a plunging v-neck halter dress from the Barbaro’s look was marked by a striking high-contrast color palette.

She wore juxtaposed shades of black and white from head to toe for the evening. Her dress began with a solid black bodice with a deep v-neck extending toward her waist and stopping just shy of the navel.

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The dress’s top and bottom met in a dramatic scalloped v-shaped basque waistline, the triangular angling sharply accentuated by the sudden change in color.at the 2026 GQ Men Of The Year held at Chateau Marmont on November 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Barbaro’s pleated skirt was an arresting shade of light ivory. She combined the look with a simple black pair of pointed toe pumps, completing the black-and-white pattern.

For the event, Barbaro wore her hair down in a slightly wavy style with minimal makeup, including nude lipstick, and pear-shaped diamond earrings. Barbaro is a fan of the plunging neckline, a look she’s been seen sporting many times before. Back at the, for example, the actress wore a bright red Dior halter dress with a deep v-neck plunge highly similar to her Men of the Year outfit from this Friday.

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A, it’s no surprise that Barbaro often attends events wearing this particular label. Earlier this year, for example, Babaro wore Dior to. ” She attended the event in an eye-catching mini-dress in a glistening shade of blue that featured thin, slinky straps, a square neckline, and ruffles near the hemline. Monica Barbaro at “Artificial” Premiere – The 70th BFI London Film Festival held at Royal Festival Hall on October 11, 2026 in London, England.

The GQ Men of the Year party is an annual gala held in Los Angeles to honor influential men in media. This year, the honorees were Andrew Garfield, Matt Damon, and Chris Rock. The event attracted many high-profile attendees, including stars like Future, Travis Scott, and Robbie Hoffman.

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