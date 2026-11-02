University of Michigan Student Temulun Togochog Arrested for Assaulting Jewish Activist Lizzie Benichou

Temulun Togochog was arrested after physically assaulting Jewish influencer Lizzie Benichou and others during a Liberty Under Fire USA debate at the University of Michigan on November 1, 2026.

Temulun Togochog, a University of Michigan student and advocate for ethnic Mongolians, has been arrested and charged following a violent physical altercation with Jewish activist Lizzie Benichou on the Ann Arbor campus on November 1, 2026.

The incident took place during a public debate hosted by the Liberty Under Fire USA tour, where Togochog was identified by multiple witnesses and online records as the aggressor in an unprovoked assault that left Benichou and another conservative speaker, Joe Redden, injured.

Also read Conservative Jewish activist vows not to be silenced after being attacked on University of Michigan campus

Togochog approached the group of conservative activists, including Redden and Cam Higby, who were displaying signs questioning the compatibility of Islam with Western values. According to Benichou's account to Fox and Friends, Togochog refused to engage in civil discourse and instead chose to shout aggressively.

The confrontation escalated when the student struck Redden in the face with her phone before lunging at Benichou. Benichou recalled telling the attacker she would not be able to behave that way in Iran to highlight free speech rights, noting that Higby had made comments about the student's attire before the attack.

Togochog shoved Benichou violently to the ground before University of Michigan campus police intervened and took her into custody. The incident has been formally forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for criminal review, and the victim received medical treatment and was subsequently released from care.

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University of Michigan Deputy Chief of Police Melissa Overton confirmed that officers responded to a noise complaint at approximately 5:00 p.m. on November 1, 2026. Upon arrival, law enforcement identified an unpermitted event held by Liberty Under Fire USA and witnessed Togochog push a woman to the ground.

Togochog is recognized by the watchdog group StopAntisemitism as a Mongolian-American activist dedicated to the rights of ethnic Mongolians living under Chinese rule in Inner Mongolia. She was recently praised at the International Religious Freedom Summit for her commitment to advocating for her people against oppression.

In bizarre social media posts shared online prior to and following the attack, Togochog displayed a collection of mental health prescriptions, including Aripiprazole, Lamotrigine, and Sertraline. These medications are commonly used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and anxiety or OCD, respectively.

She also made disturbing claims about her psychiatric history, stating in an interview that she had been in a mental institution and would be happy to return if it allowed her to kill her victim. Her public profiles have since been taken down or made private.

Benichou emphasized that the assault was a direct attack on her First Amendment rights, stating she was physically assaulted simply for showing up and exercising free speech. Despite suffering soreness from a hard fall, Benichou assured her followers on X that she was safe and receiving care.

She expressed gratitude for the immediate protection provided by law enforcement officers and declared that the attack would not dissuade her from continuing her activism or her commitment to open, albeit contentious, public debate on college campuses.

Political violence has no place in the United States of America, Benichou wrote on X, noting she is in a safe location receiving care. She thanked the officers who acted immediately to protect her during the chaotic scene.

The Liberty Under Fire USA tour has become a focal point for conservative free speech advocacy on university campuses, often drawing protests and counter-protests. This specific stop in Ann Arbor highlighted the tensions between student activism and visitor speakers.

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The attack on Benichou, who identified herself as a Jewish influencer, has drawn significant attention to the safety of speakers and the behavior of students who feel alienated by opposing viewpoints.

The event has raised serious questions about campus climate and the enforcement of public order laws during unpermitted events at large public universities.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with Togochog ignoring attempts at dialogue and resorting to physical violence after being challenged on her rhetoric and appearance.

The University of Michigan police department processed Togochog and released her, but the case remains under active review by county prosecutors.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges universities face in balancing free speech protections with campus safety and order.

Activists and students alike are now calling for clearer guidelines and stricter enforcement of conduct policies during public events.

The fallout from this event is expected to spark broader debates about political violence and mental health awareness on college campuses across the nation.