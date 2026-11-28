Want to make the most of your money? The moneymaxxing trend focuses on smarter spending, saving and paying down high-interest debt.

Social media trends can often be bad for your budget. But a new one called moneymaxxing is inspiring people to focus on their finances, learn how they’re spending their money and improve their financial habits.

“Maxxing” is used on social media to refer to someone going all out for a goal. The best-known version is looksmaxxing, which focuses on improving your physical appearance. Moneymaxxing focuses on making the most of your money from getting a side gig to paying off high-interest debt or saving for a trip.

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“I think what moneymaxxing is getting at is being responsible with your money and trying to maximize what it is that you have,” said Bennett Pardue, financial adviser at New Canaan Group with Equitable Advisors. Moneymaxxing has joined other popular budgeting trends such as loud budgeting, which encourages being vocal about your money goals, or the no-buy year in encouraging people to embrace responsible management of their finances.