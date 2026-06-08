‘Money Heist’ Producer Sonia Martínez Appointed El Estudio Director of Contents, Spain

Martínez joins El Estudio just after the Mexico City-Madrid label has scored worldwide this year with Amazon MGM Studios title ‘Vengeance.’

Martínez’s oversight includes creative strategy, development and production of film and TV projects and the corporate consolidation of El Estudio. Jim Sheridan’s ‘Re-Creation’ Closes U.S. With Kino Lorber While Latido Sells Pregnant Trans Man Drama ‘9 Moons’ to Half the World , an iconic TV executive on Spain’s modern TV scene behind “Money Heist” and “Locked Up,” has joined the Established in 2020, El Estudio has offices in Madrid and Mexico City.

Martínez will serve as El Estudio’s director of contents in Spain. Her oversight includes creative strategy, development and production of film and TV projects and the corporate consolidation of El Estudio in Spain.

At 80, John Lithgow Makes Tony History as Oldest Male Acting Winner and Sets a 53-Year Record El Estudio’s launch coincided with the build of peak TV as Hollywood’s studios and local operators scrambled to catch up with Netflix in grabbing market share in a global SVOD subscription market of seemingly limitless growth.

Spearheaded by Cruz, El Estudio has placed multiple titles with Netflix , TelevisaUnivision streamer ViX and Amazon Prime Video at Mediaset España where she served as deputy head of fiction and the head of fiction over 2001-2006; or ambitious series made for Spain and international markets as the latter opened up to Spain originals which she executive produced at Atresmedia TV over 2006-17.

As peak TV began to explode, Martínez championed series with an ever larger cable edge, whether “Locked Up” or “Money Heist,” which recut by Netflix for international audiences became its very first global non-English language blockbuster. At Atresmedia Studios over 2017-2000, incorporated into Buendía Estudios from 2020, Martínez has also championed a new generation of creators, most notably Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo , backing their “Veneno,” a U.S. hit on HBO.

Martínez announced in early February that she was departing Buendía Estudios for independent production.

“I’m confronting this new stage with large illusion and sense of responsibility,” said Martínez. “I’m joining a company with a very clear identity, large creative ambition and strong international vocation. I’m highly motivated about contributing to the growth of El Estudio in Spain and supporting projects which connect worldwide. ” “It’s a privilege counting on Sonia at El Estudio.

I’ve followed and admired her work during years,” Cruz added.

“Her experience, creative vision and profound knowledge of the industry will be key for the new stage. Her incorporation reenforces our objective of constructing a benchmark company in the creation of Spanish-language contents from Spain and Mexico for the world. ”





Variety / 🏆 108. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Don’t laugh off Bernie Sanders’ communist AI-heist attempt — young voters are falling for itBernie Sanders is pushing a bill to confiscate 50% of the nation’s largest AI developers — a concept straight out of Vladimir Lenin’s or Fidel Castro’s playbook. And Gen Z is falling for it.…

Read more »

The Thomas Crown Affair: A Sleek 90s Heist with Brosnan's Bond CharmsPierce Brosnan brings 007 suaveness to John McTiernan's stylish remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, a heist film that sizzles with adult romance and a retro jazz score. Stream it now on Tubi.

Read more »

$500,000 worth of bourbon stolen from Philadelphia warehouse in daylight heistA local spirits company is left reeling after thieves reportedly made off with half a million dollars worth of bourbon from a Fair Hill storage facility.

Read more »

$500K worth of bourbon snatched from Philadelphia warehouse in broad daylight heistThe 10,800 bottles of Noble Oak Bourbon were loaded right into the thieves’ truck by unsuspecting employees.

Read more »