Money by Sundown Trailer Released Before November 7 Premiere

The dark comedy thriller Money by Sundown debuts its trailer ahead of its November 7 premiere at the Rome International Film Festival in Georgia.

The official trailer for the upcoming kidnapping dark comedy Money by Sundown has been released by the entertainment platform ComingSoon. This new film from One Tree Entertainment is scheduled to make its world premiere at the Rome International Film Festival in Rome, Georgia, on Saturday, November 7 at noon. The movie will subsequently undergo a digital release later in the same month, offering audiences a chance to view the suspenseful narrative before it becomes widely available.

Dark Comedy Plot and Ransom Dilemma

The narrative centers on a desperate family situation where a teenage daughter is kidnapped and the ransom demand of $80,000 must be paid by sundown. Jessamine Holliday faces an impossible scenario where she must rely on her ex-husband, Tripp Holliday, whom she describes as a lying and cheating individual she hoped to never depend on again. This high-stakes dilemma forces the former couple to navigate a wild mix of suspense and family dysfunction while trying to resolve their crisis.

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Tripp Holliday is characterized as a charismatic and reckless figure who is always convinced he has a plan, despite the challenges presented by the situation. As the pair attempts to solve the kidnapping, every new solution they concoct creates an even bigger problem, leading to a series of escalating complications. The story explores the complex dynamic between two people who drive each other crazy but ultimately need each other most to survive the ordeal.

Casting and Creative Vision in the South

Leading the cast is Claire Bronson, known for her roles in Mr. Mercedes, Bandit, and Greenland, alongside Burgess Jenkins, who has appeared in Blue Ridge: The Series, The Young & the Restless, and One Tree Hill. The film also features Chapel Oaks, Matt Servitto, and Brian Ashton Smith in supporting roles. Director and writer Geoffrey Gunn brings a decade of experience living and working in the Southern United States to the project.

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Gunn explicitly stated his intention to create a film that captured the authentic essence of the South, moving away from the parody often seen on screen. He aimed to tell a fun story about larger-than-life schemers and dreamers, characters that are close to his heart as an artist. He described the final product as a bit of a tall tale, emphasizing that all good Southern stories share this characteristic of blending reality with heightened drama.

Festival Debut and Digital Distribution

The Rome International Film Festival serves as the official launchpad for Money by Sundown, providing a prestigious platform for the dark comedy thriller before its broader digital debut. The premiere event is set for November 7 at noon, allowing critics and fans in Rome, Georgia, to experience the twists and turns of the story firsthand. This strategic rollout builds anticipation for the digital release, ensuring the film reaches a wider audience after its initial festival run.

ComingSoon, led by Editor-in-Chief Tyler Treese, played a pivotal role in premiering the trailer, leveraging its reputation in entertainment journalism to generate buzz. Treese, an experienced journalist with over a decade of coverage across Evolve Media outlets, regularly interviews top Hollywood stars and directors. His involvement underscores the industry interest in this unique Southern dark comedy, which promises to deliver unexpected, hyper-stylized, and vicious fun for its viewers.

Impact on Viewers and Genre Appeal

The film offers a distinct entry into the dark comedy genre, blending elements of suspense with the specific cultural backdrop of the Southern United States. By focusing on a relatable yet extreme family crisis, Money by Sundown targets audiences who enjoy character-driven narratives with high stakes. The emphasis on dysfunction and reluctant alliances resonates with viewers who appreciate stories where personal flaws are tested against external threats.

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As the digital release approaches, the trailer provides the first visual confirmation of the film's tone and style, promising a mix of tension and humor. The collaboration between One Tree Entertainment and the creative team behind the film signals a strong production value. Fans of the cast members, particularly those familiar with their work in television series like The Young & the Restless, are likely to find this new cinematic venture intriguing and worth following.