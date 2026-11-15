Monero PR 11743 Closes Timing Gap to Protect Tor and I2P Transactions

Monero PR 11743 introduces randomized delays for transactions from Tor and I2P, closing a critical timing vulnerability to enhance network privacy and anonymity.

A new proposal within the Monero blockchain protocol seeks to eliminate a significant privacy loophole by addressing timing vulnerabilities in transaction relaying. The pull request, identified as number 11743, targets the specific mechanism used when nodes transmit data arriving from anonymity networks like Tor and I2P. This technical adjustment aims to prevent observers from linking incoming private transactions to their source networks based on broadcast delays.

Core Details on Transaction Relaying Protocol

Monero contributor vtnerd initiated pull request 11743 on November 13 to address a flaw in how nodes handle transactions received from anonymous networks. The current system allows a node to receive a transaction via Tor or I2P and immediately pass it to the regular Monero network. This immediate propagation creates a timing gap that can expose the origin of the transaction. The new proposal alters this behavior by enforcing a mandatory random delay. Under the updated rules, nodes will only accept Tor and I2P transactions on incoming connections. Any transaction arriving on outgoing anonymity connections will be ignored by the node. This structural change ensures that all mixed transactions undergo a randomized waiting period before entering the public relay chain.

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Enhancing Privacy with Dandelion++ and Random Delays

After the mandatory random delay expires, accepted transactions proceed through Dandelion++. Dandelion++ is Monero's existing relay protocol designed specifically to hide the geographic origin and initial entry point of a transaction. The integration of the random delay prior to Dandelion++ execution adds a critical layer of obfuscation. Currently, senders have the option to request an immediate broadcast of their transactions. The new pull request removes this capability for transactions coming from Tor and I2P. Nodes will ignore any immediate broadcast requests made over these anonymous connections. This ensures that no transaction can skip the protective random delay. Timing analysis remains one of the most effective methods for tracing transactions. If a transaction appears on the public network immediately after arrival from an anonymity network, an observer monitoring both sides can easily connect the two events. The randomized delay breaks this temporal correlation, making such linkage significantly more difficult.

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Historical Context and Community Feedback

The concept of introducing randomized delays for transactions moving from Tor and I2P to the public network is not entirely new. An earlier pull request by vtnerd, dated November 8, suggested a similar mechanism to address these privacy concerns. The current pull request 11743 serves as a reworked alternative to that initial proposal. It incorporates feedback received from other Monero developers to refine the implementation details. This iterative approach demonstrates the community's commitment to hardening the protocol against sophisticated network analysis attacks. The proposal represents a targeted fix to a specific vulnerability identified in the node relay mechanism. It addresses the direct consequence of immediate propagation from anonymous networks to the public blockchain.

Implementation Status and Future Release Plans

As of now, pull request 11743 remains pending review by the Monero development team. The exact date when this patch will land in an official Monero release has not been confirmed by the core developers. However, the pull request carries a specific label indicating it is a candidate for a backport. This suggests that if approved, the changes may be included in earlier stable releases rather than waiting for the next major version update. The implementation aims to provide immediate benefits to users relying on Tor and I2P for transaction privacy. By closing the timing gap, Monero reinforces its position as a privacy-focused cryptocurrency resistant to network-level surveillance.