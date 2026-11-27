Grayscale’s Zach Pandl tells Cointelegraph why the firm is still backing Zcash as Monero loses exchange listings ahead of the EU privacy coin ban.

As KuCoin joins exchanges dropping Monero ahead of new EU restrictions, Grayscale argues that Zcash’s privacy design sets it apart. Crypto exchange KuCoin said Thursday it will delist Monero on Nov. 30, making it the second major platform this month to drop the privacy coin.

Exchange MEXC suspended XMR spot trading and delisted its perpetual futures contracts earlier in November. KuCoin has already suspended XMR deposits and plans to close withdrawals on Dec. 31. XMR fell 10.5% to $449.98 as of 7:00 p.m. UTC on Thursday. The drop extends a decline from about $625 on Nov. 3..

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Starting July 10, 2027, the bloc’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulation will prohibit financial firms, including crypto asset service providers, from maintaining anonymous accounts or accounts that obscure transactions through “anonymity-enhancing coins,” regardless of whether the privacy features are enabled by default or optional. The regulation does not prohibit individuals from holding privacy coins in self-custody wallets. Launched in 2014, Monero conceals transaction amounts and the wallet addresses of senders and recipients by default.