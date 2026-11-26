Mondo unveils the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo Timed Edition 1/6 scale figure for pre-order. This 10-inch collectible includes extensive accessories and Punk Frogs.

Mondo has officially expanded its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectible lineup with the release of a new 1/6 scale Michelangelo figure. This premium addition to the Mondo Verse line brings the beloved pizza-loving turtle into high-definition detail for serious collectors. The Timed Edition release is now available for pre-order through the official Mondo Shop. Fans can secure this exclusive piece for a retail price of $250.

The Michelangelo figure stands at an impressive 10 inches tall, capturing the character's dynamic energy and combat readiness. This substantial scale allows for intricate sculpting that reflects Mikey's fan-favorite status from his debut alongside Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael. Collectors can now display a version of the character that balances his signature attitude with tactical combat gear.

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Mondo has equipped the figure with an extensive array of accessories to enhance display and play options. The primary weapon loadout includes classic nunchucks, a specialized twirling nunchuck attachment, and the electrifying Thunder-Chucks. Additional gadgets feature a Turtle Com, a Turtle Grapple, and the uniquely themed Phone-Chucks for modern combat scenarios.

Customization remains a central theme of this release, offering four interchangeable portraits and multiple eye options. This variety allows collectors to craft various facial expressions and moods for display. The detailed sculpting ensures that every piece of gear, from tactical vests to everyday items, feels authentic to the source material.

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The Timed Edition status brings a vast collection of bonus gear that goes beyond standard combat accessories. Collectors receive a Mondo Gecko skateboard with alternate skate looks to customize Mikey's rolling style. The package also includes a Shell-Doc Gaming Unit and an Eastman Tape Player, nodding to the turtle's love for technology and music.

Everyday items are meticulously reproduced to add realism to the collection, including a backpack and a full pizza complete with its own box. This attention to detail extends to the inclusion of Genghis and Napoleon of the Punk Frogs. These bonus figures come with fabric Hawaiian shirts and acrylic eyes, adding a quirky crossover element to the set.

The inclusion of alternate looks for Napoleon and the fabric accessories highlights Mondo's commitment to unique collectible experiences. Each element is designed to let fans recreate iconic scenes or display a fully equipped version of the character. The combination of detailed sculpting and exclusive bonuses makes this a standout release.

Interested buyers can secure their units directly through the Mondo Shop online platform. This release continues Mondo's strategy of producing high-quality, niche collectibles for dedicated fans of the franchise. The Timed Edition status emphasizes the exclusivity and potential collectible value for enthusiasts.

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With the combination of detailed sculpting, extensive accessories, and exclusive bonuses, this Michelangelo figure represents a significant addition to any serious collection. The availability of such comprehensive gear allows collectors to showcase the character's multifaceted personality. Consumers are encouraged to act quickly given the limited nature of this release.