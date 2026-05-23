Mondo Batman: The Animated Series Batgirl Figure is a Fan's Dream

Mondo has released an action figure of Batgirl, which is one of the characters from the Animated Series Batman. This figure is based on the highly popular show and is being praised for its amazing styling, likeness, articulation, accessories, and height of 10.5 inches. The release includes a core Batgirl figure along with four different face portraits, one of which is an unmasked Barbara Gordon portrait, a long hair attachment, and a flowing hair attachment with both a hanging cape and a flowing cape. It also has a Batarang, grappling hook, bat rope with weights, and Woobie the Teddy Bear.

. Those designs adapt incredibly well to action figures, and we’ve seen several companies deliver their own toylines based on the series. The newest addition to the action figure lineup is none other than Batgirl, and after the big reveal, this might be the best Animated Series Batgirl figure ever.is joining the roster.

We’ve had other Batgirl figures based on the series before, but this release is looking like it could be the most complete release to date, thanks to its excellent styling, likeness, articulation, and host of accessories, and the fact that the figure is 10.5 inches tall doesn’t hurt either





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Batgirl Figure Animated Series Batman Mondo 10.5 Inches Tall Excellent Styling Likeness Articulation Accessories Dream Action Figure Line Long-Time Fans Of The Show

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