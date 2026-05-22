Mondo Adds Batgirl to Batman: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale Line

Batgirl is joining the Mondo 1/6 figure line with a limited edition figure featuring a unique array of accessories. The new figure is set to be released on May 26 at 12 PM EST for $235.

Mondo is releasing a 10.5-inch limited edition figure of Batgirl from Batman: The Animated Series , based on the 90s cartoon. The figure is pre-ordering on May 26, at 12 PM EST for $235 and will come with four portraits, three swappable masked portraits, an unmasked Barbara Gordon head sculpt, two interchangeable capes, swappable hands, and a secondary flowing hairpiece.

The figure will also include a themed display base, batarangs, a grappling hook, a bat rope, a spray can, binoculars, and Woobie the teddy bear





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Batgirl Mondo Batman: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale Limited Edition Collectibles

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