Monday claims its eighth Alternative Airplay chart topper with No More Regrets, driven by a 5% spin increase. The Hollywood Records release marks a major milestone for the band and the label in 2026.

Monday has secured the top spot on the Alternative Airplay chart with the track No More Regrets, according to the chart dated November 28. The song, which was originally released on May 1 via Hollywood Records, climbed two positions to reach the summit. This rise was driven by a 5% increase in spins at the format during the tracking week of November 13-19, as tabulated by Luminate.

Chart History and Label Milestones

This victory marks Monday eighth career entry at No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay ranking. The group first entered the chart in October 2020 with Broken People, which reached No. 26. Earlier this year, the single Lost peaked at No. 18 on the same chart. The coronation also represents a significant milestone for Hollywood Records, earning the label its third Alternative Airplay No. 1.

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The label first topped the chart in 1998 with Fastball The Way. It returned to the top of the ranking in February 2025 with Can't Slow Down by Monday, a crossover hit that also reached No. 12 on Adult Pop Airplay and No. 24 on Pop Airplay. Between those two successes, Hollywood Records reached the top 10 with hits by Limp Bizkit Take a Look Around; Breaking Benjamin So Cold, Sooner or Later, The Diary of Jane, Breath, I Will Not Bow, and Give Me a Sign; Atreyu Falling Down; and Little Image Out of My Mind.

Independent Label Representation in 2026

Among the 15 songs that have ruled Alternative Airplay in 2026, No More Regrets is the fifth released on an independent label. It follows The Paradox Get the Message on Hundred Days; Yellowcard Bedroom Posters, featuring Good Charlotte on Better Noise; Young the Giant Different Kind of Love on Concord; and Temper City Self Aware on Thirty Knots.

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The trend of independent labels dominating the top spot continues to gain momentum. There were eight indie No. 1s on the chart in 2025 and three in 2024. This shift highlights the growing influence of non-major labels in the alternative rock sector, as independent artists secure the highest chart positions with increasing frequency compared to previous years.

Measurement Methodology and Industry Context

The Alternative Airplay chart measures songs weekly plays as tabulated by Mediabase and provided by Luminate. The data reflects actual radio airplay and audience reach across the United States. The 5% increase in spins for No More Regrets demonstrates strong radio support and listener engagement during the specified tracking period.

The success of No More Regrets underscores the changing landscape of the music industry. Independent labels are no longer just competing in the margins but are actively challenging major labels for the most prestigious spots on rock charts. This trend is expected to continue as more artists find success through independent distribution channels and targeted radio promotion strategies.