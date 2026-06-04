Monarch: Wood-Fired Pizza Finds New Life in Denver's Urban Cowboy Hotel

Chef Justin Freeman and co-owner Danny Matthews have revived a historic wood-fired oven in Denver's Urban Cowboy hotel, offering thin-crust pizzas and vibrant salads that showcase Freeman's culinary artistry and their partnership rooted in sobriety and passion.

Chef Justin Freeman , co-owner of Monarch , a wood-fired pizza restaurant located inside the Urban Cowboy boutique hotel and bar at 1665 N. Grant Street in Denver, has been making waves with his thin-crust pizzas and vibrant vegetable dishes.

The wood-fired, gas-assisted oven, which has seen three different concepts in as many years, now roars consistently under Freeman's command. Despite his extensive experience since graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2010, Freeman surprisingly admits he had never cooked with a wood-fired oven before Monarch.

"Honestly, after this, I'll never go back," he said, now fully embracing the intense heat that can reach up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit. The restaurant occupies a small kitchen space within the western-themed hotel's barroom, previously home to Little Johnny B's (the precursor to Johnny Bechamel's) and Roberta's Pizza.

While pizzas remain the star, Monarch boasts a far wider menu than its predecessors, including salads like the Little Gem Salad ($16) with pickled shallots, dill, and a creamy pistachio dressing that Freeman describes as a "milder version of romaine" with a tangier, fresher twist on Caesar. The Margherita pizza ($21), featuring crushed tomato sauce, basil, and Freeman's own mozzarella recipe, is the top seller among downtown happy-hour crowds and conference clientele.

Freeman's culinary style emphasizes whole wheat crusts and coarse vegetable elements such as crunchy French radishes and tender Mokum carrots, alongside proteins like clams from Washington state or Colorado-raised beef, depending on his orders. Co-owner Danny Matthews, a barber by day, handles the front of house-taking orders, checking on terrace tables, and even dipping into the kitchen to make desserts like French chocolate mousse.

The duo met when Freeman worked at The Greenwich in Denver; Matthews had left the restaurant industry and was focusing on sobriety. Inspired by conversations with Freeman about food and launching a concept, Matthews returned to the business. Now 10 years sober, with ten tally marks tattooed on his neck, he emphasizes that the partnership had to be with the right person.

Together, they have created a lively spot where the wood-fired oven never sleeps, turning out pizzas and salads that keep Freeman gliding from one end of the kitchen to the other, carefully monitoring each pie. The restaurant's atmosphere blends the hotel's western charm with modern culinary craft, drawing a diverse crowd eager for Freeman's inventive yet approachable dishes.

As the oven continues to blaze, Monarch solidifies its place in Denver's evolving food scene, offering a taste of wood-fired perfection just steps from the State Capitol. The partnership between Freeman and Matthews, rooted in mutual respect and a shared passion for quality food, exemplifies how collaboration and personal growth can transform a small kitchen into a destination.

With each Margherita pizza slid into the fiery oven, Monarch not only serves meals but also tells a story of redemption and creativity in the heart of the city





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Wood-Fired Pizza Denver Restaurant Monarch Justin Freeman Urban Cowboy

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