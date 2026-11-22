The Monarch Coyotes defeated the Loveland Red Wolves 41-30 in the Class 4A quarterfinals at Spangenberg Field, advancing to face No. 1 Roosevelt in the semifinals while ending Loveland's 10-2 season.

The Monarch Coyotes secured a decisive 41-30 victory over the Loveland Red Wolves in their Class 4A quarterfinal playoff game at Spangenberg Field in Lafayette. The win advances Monarch (11-1) to the semifinals, where they will face No. 1 Roosevelt next weekend, while ending Loveland's season with a 10-2 record.

Fourth Quarter Surge Defines Playoff Outcome

Monarch head coach Jeff Santee acknowledged the competitiveness of the matchup, noting that Loveland possessed great skill players and executed several impressive big plays. Despite the offensive spark from the Red Wolves, the Coyotes defense held strong overall, creating a balanced contest that remained tight for three quarters. The game featured a high-scoring affair in the second half, contrasting sharply with the low-scoring first half that ended with Monarch leading 14-10.

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Key Performances Shape The Scoring Narrative

Loveland opened the scoring early when Jackson Gebhardt threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Cache Villeneuve, giving the Red Wolves a 7-0 lead just 1:14 into the game. Monarch responded in the first quarter with a 17-yard run by running back Malakhi Payne to tie the contest at 7-7. The Coyotes took their first lead in the second quarter on an 8-yard pass from Nico Rizzello to Jack Santee, making it 14-7, before Loveland added a 34-yard field goal by Jordan Fowler to trail 14-10 at halftime.

Red Wolves Rally But Fall Short In Final Minutes

Loveland demonstrated resilience in the second half, cutting into the Monarch lead through a series of aggressive offensive plays. Abbott Lockwood extended Monarch's advantage with a 57-yard run, but Gebhardt quickly answered with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Preston Peterson. Although a missed extra point left Loveland trailing 21-16, the Red Wolves continued to chip away at the deficit. A double-reverse trick play resulted in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Villeneuve to Gebhardt, and a successful two-point conversion narrowed the gap to 28-24 entering the final minutes.

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Coyotes Close Out Victory With Dominant Runs

Monarch pulled away definitively in the final ten minutes of the game, scoring two consecutive touchdowns to seal the win. Nico Rizzello broke loose for a 74-yard run, followed by a short one-yard touchdown run by Malakhi Payne, extending the lead to 41-24. Loveland managed one final score on a trick play where Cooper Turner passed to Kyle Pierce in the end zone, resulting in a 41-30 final score. Gebhardt finished his final high school contest with both a passing and receiving touchdown, earning praise from Santee as an elite athlete in open space.

Next Steps For Advancing And Eliminated Teams

Monarch head coach Jeff Santee highlighted the team's preparation and mental toughness, stating that they put in the work during practice to be ready for such intense playoff situations. Rizzello emphasized the team's belief that they get stronger as the game progresses, noting their ability to lift each other up even when fatigued. Loveland head coach JR Conkright expressed pride in his team's performance in his first season, pointing to their turnaround from a 5-6 record last year to a 10-win season. The Red Wolves suffered only two losses this year, both against Monarch and the Roosevelt team that awaits Monarch in the semifinals.