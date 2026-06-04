Monako Glass turns smart glasses into the strangest new coding workstation yet

Monako Glass puts Linux and AI coding-agent support into smart glasses, but its future depends on whether it can make developer work easier without pretending to replace a laptop.

Monako Glass combines Linux, a waveguide display, camera, speakers, and AI coding-agent connections in a 48-gram frame. The company is also leaning hard on input, with a bone conduction microphone and a gesture system called Vision Engine.

The tool list reaches beyond coding. Monako names Claude Code, Codex, Unreal Engine, Blender, After Effects, and other apps, which makes the glasses sound more like a wearable command layer for technical and creative work. The buying picture is still incomplete. Monako has shown a $19 reservation option, but the full price, shipping date, battery life, chip, memory, storage, and supported regions are still not clearly posted.

Can coding glasses handle real tasks The best case for Monako Glass starts with quick control over agent-driven work. A developer could check progress, approve a step, send a prompt, or review an output without returning to a full desk setup. That workflow fits the hardware better than laptop replacement talk. Monako says the microphone captures nasal vibrations to handle noisy environments, while Vision Engine turns small gestures into digital commands.

Recommended Videos Those claims need hands-on proof. Battery life decides whether the glasses last beyond quick checks. Display quality decides whether agent output is readable. Input will need to prove its speed, accuracy, and app support in real use.

Could this be an agent terminal Monako Glass sounds most believable as a wearable terminal for AI coding agents. That role is narrower than a standalone workstation, but it’s easier to take seriously. Monako calls its operating system MonoOS, a Linux-based smart glasses system with a Lua application layer and embedded Rive animation runtime. The company says agents can generate Lua apps on the fly without compilation, a bold claim for hardware meant to sit on your face.

The more grounded promise is interop. Monako describes workflows spanning the glasses, cloud sandboxes, and a local Mac or PC, which points to a front end for work happening across several places. Will Monako prove the concept Monako now needs to show how all of this works outside polished product slides. The key question is how tasks are divided among the glasses, cloud sandboxes, and a local computer.

Privacy needs a clear answer too. A wearable camera changes expectations, especially for hardware meant to leave the desk. Monako hasn’t clearly explained camera controls or visible indicators. The smart move is to wait for full specs, availability, and hands-on testing before treating Monako Glass as the future of coding.

If it makes coding agents easier to supervise, this strange workstation idea could have a real role.





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