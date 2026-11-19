Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene celebrate Monaco's National Day with their twins, Gabriella and Jacques, marking the solemn occasion following the death of cousin Antoine de Massy.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco led their family in patriotic celebrations for the nation's National Day on Thursday, despite a somber backdrop involving the recent death of a close relative. The sovereign and his wife, along with their 11-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, attended a formal mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate in Monte Carlo to mark the official holiday.

Monaco National Day Royal Fashion Details

The royal couple presented a united front in attire that paid direct tribute to the Monegasque flag and royal heritage. Princess Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer, wore an all-white ensemble featuring button detailing and elegant floral additions, complemented by a matching fascinator and diamond earrings. Prince Albert, 68, appeared in full military regalia, setting the tone for the formal state occasion.

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Their children mirrored their parents' style choices with precision. Princess Gabriella wore a frock similar to her mother's design, opting for a chic half-down, half-up hairstyle and pearl accessories. Prince Jacques, the heir to the throne, donned a miniature military uniform that closely resembled the attire worn by his father during the ceremonial proceedings.

Origins of The Sovereign Prince's Day

Monaco's National Day, also known as The Sovereign Prince's Day, is a date determined by the reigning monarch rather than following a fixed calendar tradition. Historically, Princes of Monaco selected the day corresponding to their patron saint. However, Prince Albert II made the decision to align his celebration with his father's date rather than observing November 15, which would have marked Saint Albert's day.

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The festivities typically include fireworks displayed over the harbor the evening prior to the main events. The core of the celebration involves the formal mass in Monte Carlo, where the royal family joins the public and dignitaries in honoring the principality's sovereignty and history.

Tragic Death of Cousin Antoine de Massy

The celebratory atmosphere was juxtaposed with the recent passing of Antoine de Massy, the first cousin once removed of Prince Albert II. Mr. de Massy was discovered dead in a public garden on October 25, specifically behind the New National Museum along the Boulevard du Larvotto. He had been reported missing after failing to attend a family lunch, according to local reports from Monaco Matin.

Autopsy results indicated that the 29-year-old likely died after falling 40 feet from a building in the vicinity. Mr. de Massy was the grandson of Princess Antoinette, the elder sister of the late Prince Rainier III. The Palace issued a statement expressing deep sadness and offering condolences to the family, acknowledging his connection to the royal history of tennis in the Principality.

Professional Tennis Background and Family Context

Antoine de Massy was a keen tennis player who trained at the prestigious Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy in Florida during his youth. He aspired to reach the top of the professional ranks, once stating in a 2012 interview with Vogue Italia that becoming number one in the world was his primary dream. Despite his royal lineage, he largely avoided the spotlight of Monte Carlo's social scene.

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The incident has occurred amid complex family dynamics. His father, Baron Christian de Massy, has been described by local media as a playboy whose four marriages ended in divorce. Baron de Massy was reportedly banished to Argentina during his youth and is rarely seen at events with the main Monaco royal family, adding a layer of private complexity to the public mourning.

Ongoing Investigations and Public Reaction

Following the announcement of the death, various reports have speculated on the circumstances surrounding Mr. de Massy's final days. Rumors have surfaced linking the young man to a cryptocurrency scandal, although these claims remain unverified by official police statements. The Monaco Palace emphasized their grief for his family while maintaining a focus on the official National Day celebrations.

The combination of the joyous National Day observances and the tragic loss of a young family member highlights the delicate balance of public duty and private sorrow faced by the Grimaldi family. As Monaco continues its annual traditions, the memory of Antoine de Massy remains a poignant note in the recent history of the royal house.