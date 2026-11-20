Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene led Monaco's royal family in celebrating National Day, with the Princess and her daughter Princess Gabriella donning matching ethereal white ensembles featuring floral embroidery, while Prince Jacques joined in ceremonial regalia.

Members of Monaco’s royal family came together to celebrate the occasion, with Princess Charlene and her husband of 15 years, Prince Albert II of Monaco, leading the charge.

The couple was followed closely by their 11-year-old twins,Jessica Chastain Eschews Country Style for Velvet Couture in Elie Saab at the 2026 CMA Awards While Prince Jacques coordinated with his father in military and ceremonial regalia, Princess Charlene and her daughter opted for ethereal white dressing for the special occasion. Princess Charlene did her take on suited styling. The royal wore a pair of wide-leg white trousers with a long-sleeve jacket featuring buttons running down the front placket.

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A textural bouquet of three-dimensional, embroidered flowers cascaded over the jacket in an asymmetric, diagonal design. The monochrome ethereal white theme of the ensemble continued with Princess Charlene’s pointed-toe pumps and headband, a floral hair ornament with petals and other botanical-infused appliqués. Princess Gabriella’s ensemble complemented her mother’s attire seamlessly. The 11-year-old royal wore a long-sleeve coatdress, with similar design cues to Princess Charlene’s suited attire.

The coatdress included buttons running down the front placket, along with those same textural floral embellishments wrapped around the collar. Princess Gabriella wore white flats with her dress, and her hair featured floral decoration that mimicked her mother’s headband. White has been a dominant colorway for Princess Charlene during National Monaco Day celebrations. For the 2025 holiday, the royal wore another monochromatic suited look with the addition of a fascinator and birdcage veil.

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Instead of white, Princess Gabriella wore red, with the mother-daughter pair creating a visual homage to the flag of Monaco. Nov. 19 marks Fête du Prince, or Monaco’s National Day. The date was set by Prince Rainier III, Prince Albert II’s father, in the 20th century. Upon his ascension to the throne in 2005, Prince Albert chose to maintain Nov. 19 as the National Day date to honor his father.

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