Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene celebrated Monaco's National Day with children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in patriotic attire.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco marked the nation's National Day with a display of regal unity, dressed in patriotic attire that honored the Monegasque flag. The Sovereign Prince, who is 68 years old, wore full military regalia for the occasion, while the former Olympian and Princess, aged 48, chose an elegant all-white ensemble featuring floral details. Their appearance at the Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate in Monte Carlo was accompanied by their 11-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who mirrored the formal style of their parents.

Royal Family Attire Details

Princess Gabriella followed the fashion of her South African-born mother by wearing a frock that featured similar button detailing and elegant floral additions. While Princess Charlene completed her look with a matching fascinator and diamond earrings, the younger princess opted for pearls and a chic half-down, half-up hairstyle. Prince Jacques, the heir to the throne, dressed in a military uniform that closely resembled the outfit worn by his father, Prince Albert II. The family's coordinated outfits highlighted the formal nature of the event, which included a mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate as part of the official celebrations.

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History of Sovereign Prince's Day

Monaco's National Day is also known as The Sovereign Prince's Day, and the specific date of the celebration is chosen by the reigning Prince. Traditionally, Monégasque Princes have selected the day of their own saint to mark the occasion. However, when Prince Albert II inherited the title, he decided to observe the holiday on the same day as his father, Prince Rainier III, rather than choosing Saint Albert's Day, which would have fallen on November 15. The traditional festivities typically include fireworks over the harbor the evening before the main event, followed by a mass in Monte Carlo the next morning.

Tragic Death of Antoine de Massy

The celebrations in Monaco were held against a backdrop of recent sorrow for the royal family. Antoine de Massy, the first cousin once removed of Prince Albert II, was found dead in a public garden on October 25. The 29-year-old was discovered behind the New National Museum along the Boulevard du Larvotto. According to reports, Mr. de Massy had last been seen staggering from a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning. He was reported missing by local newspaper Monaco Matin after failing to attend a family lunch, and his body was found shortly thereafter.

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Autopsy Results and Family Statement

Autopsy results indicated that Mr. de Massy most likely died after falling 40 feet from a building in the area. He was the grandson of Princess Antoinette, the elder sister of Prince Rainier III, making him Prince Albert's cousin. The Palace issued a statement expressing their sadness, noting that Their Serene Highnesses shared in the grief of Mr. de Massy's family and offered sincere condolences. The statement highlighted his keen interest in tennis, noting that he was part of a family history closely linked to the sport within the Principality.

Tennis Career and Family Background

Mr. de Massy played tennis professionally and moved to Florida with his family to train at the prestigious Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, with aspirations of competing in the Olympics. In a 2012 interview with Vogue Italia, he expressed his ambition to become number one in the world, stating that even a top-20 ranking would be impressive. Despite his royal connections, he preferred to remain out of the spotlight in Monte Carlo's social scene. One of his last public appearances was at the traditional Te Deum Mass for Monaco's National Day in November 2025.

Connections to Cryptocurrency Rumors

Antoine de Massy's father is Baron Christian de Massy, who is often described as the black sheep of the family. Baron de Massy was banished to Argentina for causing trouble in his youth and has had four marriages, all of which ended in divorce. He is rarely seen at social events with the Monaco royal family, having been dubbed a playboy by local media. Following the death of his son, rumors circulated suggesting a connection between Mr. de Massy and a cryptocurrency scandal.