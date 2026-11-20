Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene mark Monaco's National Day with gala festivities and balcony appearances, following the recent passing of cousin Antoine de Massy.

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II marked the Principality's National Day with high-profile appearances in Monte-Carlo, balancing celebratory festivities with solemn remembrance. The former Olympic swimmer, 48, turned heads in a glittering gold ensemble at the evening gala held at the Grimaldi Forum, while her husband, 68, appeared in formal military regalia. Their presence underscored the resilience of the Grimaldi dynasty amidst a period of personal loss for the royal family, specifically following the recent death of their cousin, Antoine de Massy.

The Sovereign Prince's Day History

The National Day of Monaco, officially known as The Sovereign Prince's Day, is an annual observance that commemorates the reigning sovereign's connection to the throne. Unlike traditional monarchies that often select dates based on the saint's day of the current ruler, the date is chosen directly by the reigning Prince. When Prince Albert II ascended to the position, he deliberately selected the same date as his father, Prince Rainier III, rather than adopting the day of his own namesake, which would have fallen on November 15.

Also read Monaco Royal Family Honors National Day Amidst Family Tragedy

Royal Family Attire and Balcony Appearances

Throughout the day, the royal family demonstrated a cohesive visual tribute to the Monegasque flag through their coordinated fashion choices. Earlier, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene appeared on the Palace balcony with their 11-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. The children mirrored their parents' formal attire, with Gabriella wearing a white frock featuring button detailing and floral additions similar to her mother's earlier all-white ensemble, while Prince Jacques donned a miniature military uniform resembling his father's.

Tribute to Former Olympian Charlene

Princess Charlene's evening appearance at the Grimaldi Forum showcased her signature elegance, with the 48-year-old former Olympian wearing a shimmering gold dress paired with dazzling diamond earrings and a matching fascinator. Her husband, Prince Albert, complemented the occasion by wearing a black dinner jacket adorned with his official medals. They were joined by Prince Albert's elder sister, Princess Caroline of Hanover, as the group posed for photographs outside the venue, presenting a united front to the public and media covering the national celebrations.

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Sorrow Following Antoine de Massy's Death

These festivities occur against the backdrop of recent tragedy for the Grimaldi family, following the discovery of the body of Antoine de Massy, a 29-year-old cousin of Prince Albert, in a public garden last month. Local reports indicate that Mr. de Massy was last seen staggering from a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning before failing to attend a family lunch. His body was subsequently found behind the New National Museum along the Boulevard du Larvotto in Monaco.

Investigation into De Massy's Passing

Autopsy results revealed that Mr. de Massy likely died after falling approximately 40 feet from a building in the area. He was the grandson of Princess Antoinette, the elder sister of the late Prince Rainier III, making him the first cousin once removed of Prince Albert. A keen tennis player who had trained at the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy in Florida with Olympic aspirations, Mr. de Massy had recently expressed ambitions in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors, with rumors circulating regarding potential connections to a financial scandal prior to his death.