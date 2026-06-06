Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying: Antonelli Claims Stunning Pole as Hamilton Races for Ferrari Debut Win

Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix threw up a major surprise as rookie Kimi Antonelli took pole for Mercedes, demoting championship favourite George Russell. Lewis Hamilton secured third for Ferrari, keeping his dream of a first win with the team alive, while Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre were among the celebrities watching on.

Television personalities Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre were among the star-studded spectators at the Monaco Grand Prix qualifying session on Saturday. The pair were seen attentively following the action on the iconic street circuit, with Willoughby, 45, keeping her phone handy to capture moments from the event.

She presented a picture of summer elegance in a light blue broderie anglaise playsuit, paired with sunglasses and tan sandals. Willoughby, a familiar face on British television after 14 years as a host on 'This Morning', has a history of interviewing leading Formula 1 figures, including Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton. The qualifying session itself delivered a dramatic shakeup for the championship battle. George Russell, viewed as a pre-season title favourite, saw his prospects suffer a significant blow.

His Mercedes teammate, the teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli, secured a stunning pole position, leaving Russell a disappointing four-tenths of a second behind in sixth place. Russell reportedly struggled with a lack of grip throughout the afternoon. Antonelli's raw pace signals a formidable challenge for the championship. Max Verstappen qualified second fastest, while Lewis Hamilton secured a strong third position for Ferrari, keeping his hopes of a first victory with the Italian marque alive.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, is seeking his 106th career win and to break his duck at Ferrari. He set the fastest time in Friday's practice but was edged out by Antonelli and Verstappen on the final qualifying run. Charles Leclerc, the Monegasque fan favourite, qualified fourth in the second Ferrari. Red Bull's Isack Hadjar completed an unexpected top-five in fifth.

Hamilton's girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, alongside her sister Khloe, watched from the Ferrari garage. Hamilton was philosophical about his third-place grid slot but outlined a clear plan to challenge for the win. He described the task as 'impossible' but not beyond reach, suggesting that a wet race would increase his chances.

'You know how these races go. It's very, very difficult. I hope we can get a really good start and maybe apply some pressure. I probably need rain.

But nothing's impossible,' Hamilton stated. He further explained the unique challenges of the tight, demanding Monte Carlo circuit.

'It is a shame that this race is normally a procession, in the sense of following one another. The car is overheating; the brakes are overheating with the way the track is. But I'll try to get in there and hassle these two (Antonelli and Verstappen) as much as I can and force them into not making certain corners.

' The stage is now set for a fascinating Monaco Grand Prix, with Antonelli on his first pole and Hamilton, Leclerc, Verstappen, and a resurgent Hadjar all with a shot at the podium, while Russell will need a remarkable recovery drive





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