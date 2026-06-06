Monaco Grand Prix: Antonelli Stuns with Pole Position as Russell Struggles and Hamilton Eyes Ferrari Breakthrough

The Monaco Grand Prix qualifying session saw a major upset as Kimi Antonelli took his first pole position, leaving championship favourite George Russell far behind. Lewis Hamilton secured third for Ferrari, keeping his hopes alive for a historic first win with the team, while Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre were among the stars watching from the sidelines.

Television presenters Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre were among the celebrity spectators at the Monaco Grand Prix , watching Saturday's qualifying session with keen interest. Willoughby, 45, was noted for her stylish ensemble-a light blue broderie anglaise playsuit paired with sunglasses and tan sandals-while she kept her phone handy to capture the action.

The pair's attendance highlighted the event's glamorous appeal beyond the racetrack. Willoughby, during her long tenure on "This Morning," has previously interviewed several Formula 1 stars, such as Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton, underscoring her connection to the sport.

Meanwhile, the qualifying session itself delivered dramatic shifts in the championship narrative. George Russell, considered a pre-season title favourite, endured a disappointing afternoon, qualifying a distant sixth and nearly four-tenths of a second behind pole sitter Kimi Antonelli. Russell voiced concerns over his Mercedes' lack of grip throughout the session. Antonelli, the Italian teenager, claimed his maiden pole position, signaling a potential surge in his early-season momentum.

Max Verstappen secured second place on the grid for Red Bull, while Lewis Hamilton, driving for Ferrari, managed third-a result that keeps his hopes alive for a breakthrough victory with the Scuderia. Charles Leclerc, Monaco's local hero, qualified fourth in the second Ferrari, and Red Bull's Isack Hadjar completed the top five. Hamilton, aiming for his 106th career win and his first with Ferrari, expressed cautious optimism but acknowledged the challenge.

He noted the race's tendency to be a procedural procession due to track conditions causing overheating issues, yet he hoped for a strong start and maybe even rain to mix up the order. He plans to pressure the two drivers ahead-Antonelli and Verstappen-to force errors. The support from his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe, observed in the Ferrari garage, added to the weekend's celebrity buzz.

The qualifying results set the stage for a race where Antonelli's fresh talent, Verstappen's relentless pace, and Hamilton's veteran guile will collide on the tight streets of Monaco





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Monaco Grand Prix Kimi Antonelli Pole Position Lewis Hamilton Ferrari George Russell Mercedes Formula 1 Holly Willoughby Michael Mcintyre

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