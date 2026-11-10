Momo Boyd Balances Solo Career and Infinity Song Group Dynamics

Singer Momo Boyd discusses navigating her dual identity as a solo artist and Infinity Song member, revealing how she manages stage fright and creative freedom.

Momo Boyd is redefining the modern music career by refusing to choose between her solo ambitions and her role in the group Infinity Song. The singer recently appeared on the Billboard Up & Coming podcast series premiere to discuss this unique duality. Her appearance follows a significant year that included the April release of her single It's Looking Like Oasis. This track arrived shortly after her scene-stealing feature on Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's song Good Flirts earlier in the year.

Navigating Dual Artist Identities

Boyd explains that she does not view her solo work as a departure from her group duties. Instead, she considers both identities essential to her artistic growth. She aims to build both careers simultaneously rather than abandoning one for the other. This approach allows her to find fulfillment in the independence of solo performance while maintaining the comfort of creating with her siblings. Many artists leave their groups to pursue solo projects, but Boyd chooses to keep both paths active.

Also read ‘The Greatest’ Song 'Walk With Kings' Drew From Rudyard Kipling Poem

Solo Performance Challenges

The shift to solo work brings distinct emotional challenges for the naturally shy singer. Boyd admits that performing alone makes her ten times more nervous than performing with Infinity Song members. She describes feeling a safety blanket when working with people she has known all her life. Standing alone means every note and decision rests entirely on her shoulders without others to hide behind. This intensity affects everything from her hair and dress choices to her vocal delivery.

Creative Mindset Shifts

Writing music for herself requires a completely different mindset compared to writing for a group. When creating for Infinity Song, Boyd must consider what resonates with everyone involved. Solo work allows her to be more playful and selfish with her creativity. She can say whatever she feels without worrying about pleasing other people first. This freedom lets her hone in on her immediate feelings and experiences. The result is a more vulnerable and experimental sound in her solo tracks.

Advertisement

Recent Musical Releases

Boyd's recent output showcases her ability to move between different musical worlds. Her introspective songwriting shines in the track American Love Song. Meanwhile, her fan favorite R&B track Oops highlights her versatility. These songs demonstrate her capacity to explore different sounds and perspectives. She uses the attention from her high-profile features to embrace these varied artistic expressions. Each release adds another layer to her evolving public persona.

Future Artistic Directions

Boyd continues to explore how people perceive her complicated relationship with fame. She discusses redefining success on her own terms while managing newfound family dynamics. The journey is just getting started for the multi-faceted artist. She remains committed to making room for all versions of herself. This includes the shy girl who smiles innocently and the commanding stage performer. Her strategy ensures that no single aspect overshadows the others in her career.