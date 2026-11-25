The home, located on Shoreline Drive in the Shell Beach neighborhood of Pismo Beach, suffered extensive damage as an atmospheric river storm battered the Central Coast last week.

A hot tub sits at the base of a Shell Beach cliff after recent rains caused the ground beneath a backyard to give way. Photos and videos of the dramatic destruction have circulated on social media, while a crane was later spotted removing debris from the property.

Gabriel Telling, who looks after the home while its owners are away, told the San Luis Obispo Tribune that the cliff began crumbling last week as waves continued to pound the coastline. The mansion remains standing, though its outdoor furniture has been moved to the driveway and a bright orange notice has been posted on its front door.homeowners to protect their multimillion-dollar properties.

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Nate AdamskiMark HymanAdvertisement Its owners have been unable to secure approval from the California Coastal Commission to construct a seawall because the home was built after the passage of the California Coastal Act in 1976, a key cutoff date generally used to determine eligibility for shoreline protection. The incident comes just weeks after another section of the Shell Beach cliffside collapsed near the historic Chapman Estate, fueling fears among residents about what the coming months could bring.

“I would be scared to live here with my house this close to the ocean,” Jack Smits, who stopped by the damaged property with his wife, Susan,Vehicles drive through a flooded street in Seal Beach, California, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, as high tides and large surf impact the coastal area. People gather to view high tides as waves hit the coastline in Ventura County, Calif. , on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. A coastal flood warning was issued.

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People run from a breaking wave in Pacifica, California, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. Other residents fear the rapidly retreating coastline could eventually compromise critical infrastructure and force people out of their homes.

“As the cliff continues to erode, it gets closer and closer to our sewer lines,” Shell Beach resident Nancy Mickel told KSBY. “Once the sewer system goes, the city doesn’t have an option but to red tag us down here. ” Mickel called on city officials to take more aggressive measures to protect the neighborhood as powerful El Niño-driven storms threaten California’s coastline.

Pismo Beach Assistant City Manager Silas Clarke said the city is looking to develop a coastal adaptation plan with residents to address vulnerable infrastructure and development.

“The City of Pismo Beach safeguards critical public infrastructure by actively monitoring coastal bluffs and implementing targeted stabilization projects,” Clarke told KSBY. California Post News