Christina Blake, 38, walked into the propeller of a Taylorcraft F19 aircraft.

at an airport has been remembered as a “sweet sister” in a touching tribute after her shocking death. Christina Blake, 38, walked into the propeller of a Taylorcraft F19 aircraft that had landed just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Big Lake Airport in South Central Alaska.

“You will always be in my heart sweet sister of mine,” Katherine Faye wrote on Facebook with heartwarming photos of her sibling. Christina Blake, pictured in an undated photo, died Tuesday after walking into a plane’s propeller blades at Big Lake Airport in Alaska. Christina Blake, 38, of Wasilla, Alaska, died Tuesday after walking into a plane’s propeller at Big Lake Airport. The pictures show the duo growing up over the years, having fun on trips and embracing loved ones.

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Blake, from Wasilla, was driving a vehicle on the airport taxiway as the single-engine aircraft landed.