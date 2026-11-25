A hospital referral brought McKenna Ruther relief that she was being taken seriously. It was short-lived.

A New York mom was told there was "something special" about her baby after giving birth. Gabriel was born with a purple leg, an unusual feature that caught the attention of doctors, who wanted to photograph it for further examination.

But within weeks, McKenna Ruther, 30, and her husband Edward, 35, were fighting for answers when things took a turn for the worse. Gabriel was delivered by scheduled C-section after being breech. McKenna said doctors initially described the discoloration covering his leg as a port-wine stain birthmark.

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"We love it," she told Newsweek. "We're going to raise him to love his leg, and feel confident and special. " Around a week and a half later, however, McKenna began noticing spots of blood during diaper changes. The first-time mom contacted the hospital and was initially reassured it was diaper rash.

But the problem became progressively worse, with painful ulceration developing in Gabriel's diaper area. By three weeks old, Gabriel was screaming during changes. After an on-call pediatrician examined him, the family was told to take him to the emergency room immediately.

“I’m freaking out, feeling like a failure as a mother,” McKenna said. “But I'm thinking, finally, somebody is listening to how serious this is. ” The hospital visit brought another ordeal. McKenna and Edward said concerns were raised about possible abuse, triggering an investigation involving Child Protective Services.

The family said the CPS case was ultimately closed and no evidence was found that Gabriel had been abused. Still searching for an explanation, the parents continued pushing for medical help. A turning point came when a photograph of Gabriel's leg was seen online by Dr. Linda Rozell-Shannon, founder and president of the Vascular Birthmarks Foundation, who urged the family to seek specialist treatment.

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Gabriel was eventually diagnosed with an ulcerating infantile hemangioma and received specialist care in New York City. Infantile hemangiomas are benign vascular tumors affecting as many as five percent of infants, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. While most are harmless and resolve without treatment, certain locations carry greater risks.

Dr. Barrett J. Zlotoff, the director of pediatric dermatology at UVA Health Children's with more than 15 years of experience treating pediatric and adult dermatology patients, told Newsweek that certain hemangiomas, including segmental or flat hemangiomas, can easily be mistaken for diaper dermatitis.

"The diaper area tends to ulcerate the most because of the friction and the moist environment and irritation from pee and poop," Zlotoff said. "Depending on where in the diaper area the hemangioma is, it can sometimes be treated with topical or oral medicines that are in the category of beta blockers. " At low doses, these medicines can help prevent ulceration and slow the hemangioma’s growth.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends early referral, ideally by one month old, for potentially problematic hemangiomas because their most rapid growth generally occurs between one and three months. Now four months old, Gabriel takes hemangeol, a propranolol oral solution approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat proliferating infantile hemangiomas requiring systemic therapy. McKenna said the medication quickly began healing his skin.

He still has his distinctive purple leg, but she said he is now “happy” and “healthy” and still receives specialist monitoring. For his parents, preserving rather than concealing that difference matters. After a photographer recently edited the purple coloring from Gabriel's foot in a family photograph, they asked for the original coloring to remain.

“We want his actual purple foot,” Edward said. Their biggest message for other parents is equally straightforward: “Trust your gut. ” "The doctors don't know everything," McKenna said.

"If you know something's wrong, be very persistent and don't give up. " Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Kara Dolman and Cristina Diciu. A New York mom was told there was"something special" about her baby after giving birth. Gabriel was born with a purple leg, an unusual feature that caught the attention of doctors, who wanted to photograph it for further examination.

But within weeks, McKenna Ruther, 30, and her husband Edward, 35, were fighting for answers when things took a turn for the worse..

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"We're going to raise him to love his leg, and feel confident and special. " Around a week and a half later, however, McKenna began noticing spots of blood during diaper changes. But the problem became progressively worse, with painful ulceration developing in Gabriel's diaper area. By three weeks old, Gabriel was screaming during changes.

After an on-call pediatrician examined him, the family was told to take him to the emergency room immediately.

“I’m freaking out, feeling like a failure as a mother,” McKenna said. “But I'm thinking, finally, somebody is listening to how serious this is. ” The hospital visit brought another ordeal. McKenna and Edward said concerns were raised about possible abuse, triggering an investigation involving Child Protective Services.

The family said the CPS case was ultimately closed and no evidence was found that Gabriel had been abused. A turning point came when a photograph of Gabriel's leg was seen online by Dr. Linda Rozell-Shannon, founder and president of the Vascular Birthmarks Foundation, who urged the family to seek specialist treatment. Gabriel was eventually diagnosed with an ulcerating infantile hemangioma and received specialist care in New York City.

Infantile hemangiomas are benign vascular tumors affecting as many as five percent of infants, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. While most are harmless and resolve without treatment, certain locations carry greater risks. Dr. Barrett J. Zlotoff, the director of pediatric dermatology at UVA Health Children's with more than 15 years of experience treating pediatric and adult dermatology patients, toldthat certain hemangiomas, including segmental or flat hemangiomas, can easily be mistaken for diaper dermatitis.

"The diaper area tends to ulcerate the most because of the friction and the moist environment and irritation from pee and poop," Zlotoff said. "Depending on where in the diaper area the hemangioma is, it can sometimes be treated with topical or oral medicines that are in the category of beta blockers.

"The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends early referral, ideally by one month old, for potentially problematic hemangiomas because their most rapid growth generally occurs between one and three months. Now four months old, Gabriel takes hemangeol, a propranolol oral solution approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat proliferating infantile hemangiomas requiring systemic therapy. McKenna said the medication quickly began healing his skin.

He still has his distinctive purple leg, but she said he is now “happy” and “healthy” and still receives specialist monitoring. For his parents, preserving rather than concealing that difference matters. After a photographer recently edited the purple coloring from Gabriel's foot in a family photograph, they asked for the original coloring to remain. Their biggest message for other parents is equally straightforward: “Trust your gut. ”