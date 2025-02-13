Mom's Van Parking at Casino Parking Garage: Two Children Die in Freezing Temperatures

A homeless mother in Detroit lost her two young children to suspected hypothermia after spending the night in their parked van at a casino parking garage. The tragedy highlights the city's struggles with homelessness and the need for more resources to support families in need.

Tateona Williams, a 29-year-old homeless mother, is grappling with the tragic loss of her two young children, Darnell Currie Jr., 9, and Amillah Currie, 2. The children died after spending the night sleeping in their family's van parked in a Detroit casino parking garage . Williams says she sought refuge in the garage because it felt secure and kept the van's heat on to protect her children from the frigid temperatures below 32 degrees.

However, during the night, the car's engine stopped running due to a dead battery, leaving the children exposed to the cold. When Williams awoke on Monday, February 10, she discovered her son Darnell unresponsive. Despite desperate attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Later that morning, Williams realized her daughter Amillah was also not breathing and rushed her to the hospital, but she too succumbed to the cold. Detroit police believe exposure to hypothermia may be the cause of death, but the medical examiner's official report is pending. Williams, who was unsuccessful in securing housing assistance from city officials, maintained that she always kept her children safe and provided for their needs despite their homelessness. She insists she never left them unattended in the van and went to great lengths to ensure their well-being, including providing them with clothes and cellphones. The family had previously lived with another family and their children until last summer when they were asked to leave. Williams says she reached out to the city's homeless response team multiple times for help, including most recently on November 25, but was told there were no available beds. Williams' surviving children, aged 8 and 4, are currently with other relatives. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan acknowledged the family's previous attempts to access housing assistance but stated that they had not been in contact with the city's homeless response team since November 25. Williams expressed frustration at the lack of support she received from the city, despite her repeated calls for help. The tragedy has sparked a conversation about the city's efforts to address homelessness and the need for more resources to assist families in need





