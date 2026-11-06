Mom failed to get kids from after-school club, found dead in vehicle after 3-day search

Police said the circumstances of the crash and the cause of death remain under investigation.

Kandice Gunter, 30, a Wyoming mother of two who had been missing for three days, was found dead Sunday in a vehicle that had left a road and gone through a guardrail, police said.

CASPER, Wyo. - A Wyoming mother of two who had been missing for three days was found dead Sunday in a vehicle that had left a road and gone through a guardrail, police said.

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First responders went to Casper Mountain Road around 9:20 a.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle that appeared to have left the road. They found the vehicle and its sole occupant, who was pronounced dead at the scene,The Natrona County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Kandice Gunter, 30. She had been reported missing Oct. 29. Police said the circumstances of the crash and Gunter’s cause of death remain under investigation.

Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play or another person’s involvement. Gunter was last seen in person in Natrona County on the morning of Oct. 29, police said. Her family became concerned when she did not pick up her children, ages 9 and 6, from a Boys & Girls Club, Gunter’s sister, Kayla Gunter, told the outlet that missing the pickup was out of character for her sister.

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“It’s totally out of character for her not to show up to get her kids,” she said. Kandice Gunter had moved to Casper from Nevada about a month before she disappeared to be closer to her children, her sister told. After Gunter was found, Kayla Gunter described her as “such a loving, kindhearted person who had such a good head on her shoulders. ”A 14-year-old Stevens High School student is recovering.

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