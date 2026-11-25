“You don’t care about the children or what you send to us parents. You don’t care how lazy you are.”

An Ohio mom is calling out her son’s school for sending home an attendance notice that seems to be generated with artificial intelligence, packed with glaring typos andThe mother of two, who goes by Lyssa, kept her son home sick and obtained a doctor’s note for his school absence.

Still, she was sent an “attendance overview” sheet that accused her child of “chronic absence” for simply staying home with a fever. @lateralys/TikTokInstead, Lyssa took her school to task for a memo that was clearly AI-generated, pointing to its creepy design choice and spelling errors as evidence that her school was playing it fast and loose with its tech guidelines.

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“Why the hell are you using AI, for one? But I get it can be a shortcut. It makes it a little bit easier,” she ranted in a viral video.

“But you don’t even have the time to proofread this before you send it out to make sure it’s spelled correctly? ” She pointed out ridiculous errors in the text, including: “the hours your child ‘mieses’ from school are still counted toward their total hours ‘absenteessn. ’”“You want to tell me that my kid is going to miss out on crucial hours of his education, but you have no time to read this before you send this out to parents?

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” she vented.

“You guys can totally get bent sideways. ” Another sentence printed the word “hours” as “B-O-U-R-S,” while another botched slogan promised: “Togettier we can make a difference. ” Additionally, the mother expressed frustration with the strict attendance policy and noted that providing doctor’s notes feels like a waste of time and co-pays when the school refuses to excuse medical absences anyway.

Under Ohio’s House Bill 410, students are flagged as chronically absent if they miss 10 percent or more of school hours in a year — with both excused and unexcused absences counting toward the limit, according to the“All you guys want is money,” she fumed at the district.

“You don’t care about the children or what you send to us parents. You don’t care how lazy you are.

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” She added that her frustration extends beyond one letter, and warned that other schools and external textbook publishers across the country are“Somebody has to take the education of our children seriously,” she insisted, noting that a simple, human-written letter from the principal would have sufficed.forum r/antiai“Many of our school events… used to have minimalist cut-outs, drawings, and fun symbols,” the user wrote.

“Instead of genuine human art pieces, we were greeted with tapestries and tapestries of AI slop, almost as if they didn’t even try. ”on the thread added.

“When I was in school in the 2000s-early 2010s, my teachers were generally boomers who would lecture against excessive phone and internet use, being brainrot etc… Now it seems like everyone is just embracing the rot? ”