Mom accused of attempting to kill 3 kids by carbon monoxide poisoning

Benevidez was booked on three counts of first-degree attempted murder.

A Marion County mom is jailed on 3 counts of attempted murder after police say she used a makeshift carbon monoxide setup in a Keizer home to try to kill herself and her three young children.

A mom in Oregon is facing three counts of attempted murder after police said she tried to kill herself and her three young children by carbon monoxide poisoning inside their home in Keizer. The incident happened on June 6. According to investigators, 32-year-old Chardonnay Marie Benevidez called 911 around 8:20 p.m. and reported that her children kept falling in and out of consciousness after she attempted to kill them and herself with carbon monoxide.

Keizer Police officers were dispatched to Benevidez’s home on Holly Court NE and found Benevidez and her children, twin 2-year-old boys and a 4-year-old girl, inside the living room.

Benevidez and the children were all taken to the emergency room at Salem Hospital to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning. Firefighters with the Keizer Fire Department were called in to assist in the investigation. Crews vented the garage so police could safely get inside. Inside the garage, officers said they found a makeshift device connected to the exhaust pipe of a vehicle that ran into the vehicle’s interior.

While at the hospital, Benevidez was placed on a physician’s hold and was later seen by psychiatric staff. She was cleared on June 7 and then arrested. Benevidez was booked into the Marion County Jail on three counts of first-degree attempted murder. Rochester, N.Y.

— Firefighters spent the overnight and early morning hours battling a five-alarm fire on the city's west side. Irondequoit, N.Y. — An elderly couple died in a house fire Sunday morning, according to the St. Paul Boulevard Fire District. Frustration grows in Irondequoit as landslide threat persists two months later Two months after a landslide behind Carlsam Drive homes in Irondequoit, neighbors say erosion is worsening, help is stalled, and $250K stabilization quotes loom.

One family evacuated, another fears they’re next. Rochester police are investigating a fatal car vs motorcycle crash at Upper Falls Blvd and St. Paul St. A 53-year-old rider died at Strong Memorial Hospital. The car’s driver and passenger had minor injuries.





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