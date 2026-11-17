For one Australian mother and her husband, their daughter Gianna was perfect just the way she was.

An Australian mother whose daughter was born with a form of dwarfism was told by doctors they were "sorry" when delivering the diagnosis. But for Edith Boustead, 40, there was no need to pity her family.

To her and her husband Trent, 48, their daughter, Gianna, was perfect just the way she was.

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"There was nothing wrong with my beautiful baby girl," Edith told Newsweek. "She was still the same little girl we had been waiting to meet, the same little girl we already loved unconditionally. " Gianna was born with achondroplasia, a genetic disorder that affects bone growth and is the most common form of short-limbed dwarfism, typically causing short stature with disproportionately shorter arms and legs, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Center.

"When the word 'sorry' was used, it stayed with me," Edith said. "Why was someone apologizing for my daughter? I understand that doctors often have to deliver unexpected news, and that the word may have come from a place of compassion, but it made me think about how society views disability.

" The Bousteads were entering an unknown world when Gianna was diagnosed. Neither parent has dwarfism, and they said their daughter’s achondroplasia resulted from a spontaneous genetic change. Naturally, they had questions and concerns.

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"We wondered what her future would look like, what medical challenges she might face and whether the world would always treat her with kindness," Edith said. Over time, Edith said their journey had taught them about achondroplasia, the need for greater accessibility and inclusion, and the importance of listening to people with dwarfism themselves. It had also shown them that raising a child with a disability can be filled with joy, rather than the sadness others might expect.

"I wouldn’t pretend that every day is easy because some days are incredibly challenging, especially when Gianna experiences pain or when we have to fight for things that should already be accessible," Edith said. Gianna attends medical appointments and physiotherapy, and experiences pain and physical limitations that other children her age may never have to consider.

"But I wouldn’t change who Gianna is," Edith said. "She has taught our entire family so much about acceptance, resilience and looking beyond differences. " Now Gianna is six, her mom said she is funny, cheeky, determined, and full of personality. The Bousteads share everyday life with Gianna and their two other daughters Isabella, 18, and Aaliyah, 15, as well as disability awareness content on their TikTok page .

By posting on social media, Edith hopes to challenge the perception that having a child with dwarfism was something to be sorry about. For other parents facing similar circumstances, she has a message.

"When someone tells you their child has a disability, please don’t automatically respond with sadness or pity," Edith said. "The world doesn’t need to feel sorry for children like Gianna. It needs to make room for them, include them, respect them and celebrate them exactly as they are.

" Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Marc Vargas and Paul Donnelley. An Australian mother whose daughter was born with a form of dwarfism was told by doctors they were"sorry" when delivering the diagnosis..

"She was still the same little girl we had been waiting to meet, the same little girl we already loved unconditionally. ", a genetic disorder that affects bone growth and is the most common form of short-limbed dwarfism, typically causing short stature with disproportionately shorter arms and legs, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Center. "When the word 'sorry' was used, it stayed with me," Edith said. "Why was someone apologizing for my daughter?

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I understand that doctors often have to deliver unexpected news, and that the word may have come from a place of compassion, but it made me think about how society views disability.

" The Bousteads were entering an unknown world when Gianna was diagnosed. Neither parent has dwarfism, and they said their daughter’s achondroplasia resulted from a spontaneous genetic change.

"We wondered what her future would look like, what medical challenges she might face and whether the world would always treat her with kindness," Edith said. It had also shown them that raising a child with a disability can be filled with joy, rather than the sadness others might expect.

"I wouldn’t pretend that every day is easy because some days are incredibly challenging, especially when Gianna experiences pain or when we have to fight for things that should already be accessible," Edith said. Gianna attends medical appointments and physiotherapy, and experiences pain and physical limitations that other children her age may never have to consider.

"But I wouldn’t change who Gianna is," Edith said. "She has taught our entire family so much about acceptance, resilience and looking beyond differences. "The Bousteads share everyday life with Gianna and their two other daughters Isabella, 18, and Aaliyah, 15, as well as disability awareness content on their TikTok page . By posting on social media, Edith hopes to challenge the perception that having a child with dwarfism was something to be sorry about.

, please don’t automatically respond with sadness or pity," Edith said.

"The world doesn’t need to feel sorry for children like Gianna. It needs to make room for them, include them, respect them and celebrate them exactly as they are. "