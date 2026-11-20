The Supreme Court of Canada upheld Molson Coors' right to use the Miller High Life slogan 'The Champagne of Beers', rejecting final appeals by French Champagne producers.

The Supreme Court of Canada issued a definitive ruling on Thursday, November 19, denying a final appeal by French Champagne industry groups to invalidate the trademarks held by Molson Coors. This legal victory allows the American brewer to retain exclusive rights to the historic slogan 'The Champagne of Beers' for its Miller High Life brand within the Canadian market.

Legal Victory for Molson Coors

The decision marks the end of a protracted legal battle between the brewing giant and French wine producers who argued that the slogan improperly diluted the protected status of the Champagne name. The court's refusal to hear the case confirms that Molson Coors maintains its Canadian trademarks despite the organizations' attempts to cancel them for alleged non-use.

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A spokesperson for Molson Coors Beverage Company expressed satisfaction with the outcome, stating that Miller High Life remains a proud component of their Canadian portfolio. The company emphasized its commitment to continuing to offer the brand to consumers across Canada from coast to coast.

Origins of the Trademark Dispute

The conflict centered on whether Coors Brewing Company, a subsidiary of Molson Coors, could maintain ownership of trademarks it acquired in 2016 but had not actively used in Canada since approximately 2012. The French organizations, led by the Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne and France's National Institute of Origin and Quality, sought cancellation based on this period of inactivity.

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The American beer first introduced the nickname 'The Champagne of Bottle Beers' in 1906, which was later shortened to 'The Champagne of Beers' in 1969. Miller High Life, an American lager established in 1903, has utilized this moniker for generations, creating a long-standing association with quality that predates modern European wine protection laws.

Stakeholder Positions and Arguments

French Champagne producers have consistently fought to protect the exclusivity of the Champagne designation, which is reserved in the European Union strictly for sparkling wine produced in the Champagne region of northeastern France. They argued that the trademarks should be voided because the brewer had not demonstrated sufficient use in the Canadian market during the relevant period.

Charles Goemaere, managing director of Comité Champagne, previously stated that enforcement actions, such as the destruction of beer shipments in Belgium, demonstrated a firm determination to safeguard the Champagne name from unauthorized commercial use. However, Molson Coors maintained that it was preparing to reintroduce products bearing the marks and required time to secure necessary regulatory approvals.

Previous International Conflicts

This Canadian case is distinct from earlier international disputes involving the branding. In April 2023, Belgian customs officials destroyed 2,352 cans of Miller High Life at the port of Antwerp after the Champagne industry complained that the slogan violated European protections. The shipment was intercepted while traveling to Germany, highlighting the global complexity of the trademark issue.

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Molson Coors defended its branding strategy to the Associated Press, citing the brand's Milwaukee, Wisconsin provenance and inviting Europeans to visit the United States to enjoy the beer. The company argued it should not be penalized for the years of non-use that occurred before it acquired the trademarks from Miller Brewing in October 2016.

Impact on Market and Next Steps

The Federal Court of Appeal had previously upheld the lower court's decision in January 2026, accepting that Coors faced genuine delays in bringing its products to the Canadian market. The Supreme Court's final refusal to intervene orders the French organizations to pay legal costs, cementing Molson Coors' position.

This ruling does not overturn European restrictions protecting the Champagne name or grant other beer companies permission to use the slogan elsewhere. The decision remains specific to the Canadian jurisdiction, allowing Molson Coors to continue its marketing strategies without further legal interference from the Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne in this territory.