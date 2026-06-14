Molly Smith's Ibiza Hen Do Marred by Blood-Stained Hotel Room and Rude Hecklers

Molly Smith recounts the shocking details of her Ibiza hen party, including a hotel room with bloodstains and encountering derogatory comments, while her fiancé Tom Clare's stag do in Las Vegas featured lavish pool party spending.

Molly Smith has detailed her horrendous experiences on her Ibiza hen do. Speaking on her NearlyWeds podcast with fiancé Tom Clare , whom she met on Love Island All Stars in 2024, she revealed the hen party was thwarted by their blood-stained hotel room and rude hecklers.

Two of her pals from the hen joined her on the podcast as they relayed the details to her husband-to-be, who headed to Las Vegas for his stag do. After being asked by a fellow holidaymaker: 'What are you off scrubbers Island?

', they ignored the slur and continued to their destination. Molly explained: 'We check into our hotel, we walk in. Me, Hayley and Sophie were sharing a room. As we're unpacking, we're like 'what is that smell?

' Honestly, it smelled like dust, like musty', before then revealing their room had blood stains. When her pal replied: 'Yeah, it's like someone wet the concrete and shut every window', Molly continued: 'The bed sheets were moist. Room 309, we shall not forget. I'm telling you guys, I'm sure someone's died in there...

'Also, bloodstains everywhere, right? Yeah, on the floor. Yeah, by the shower, there was a bloody fingerprint,' she added. She explained how they raised the issue with staff, saying: 'We were chilling by the pool one day and the staff came over and was like, 'is everything okay with your stay ?

'. And we thought you know what, now's our time...

'We said, in our room, you know, it looks like there's bloodstains. And they went 'what room?

' and we went, 309. They looked at each other and went, ohhh.

' A tickled Tom stated: 'Something went down in that room'. Despite the behind the scenes horrors, in her photo uploads from the trip showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a white bikini as she posed for sizzling Instagram snaps. Speaking on her NearlyWeds podcast with fiancé Tom Clare, whom she met on Love Island All Stars in 2024, she revealed the hen party was thwarted by their blood-stained hotel room and rude hecklers.

Despite the behind the scenes horrors, in her photo uploads from the trip showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a white bikini as she posed for sizzling Instagram snaps. During the hen Molly added a sheer white 'Mrs Clare' sarong over the racy two-piece. And Molly celebrated in style with her pals as she hit the beach on the party island in a personalised strapless white bikini which boasted 'Return to Tom' on the bottoms.

Her husband-to-be Tom jetted off to Las Vegas with his pals including Love Island's Casey O'Gorman and Mitch Taylor. The stag do have since given an insight into their boozy trip as they revealed the staggering amount they spent on beach parties. Speaking on NearlyWeds, Casey said: 'We went over minimum spend at the pool parties but not by much and it was worth it. Those bottles of tequila were worth it.

'I think minimum spend for the pool parties was about $3,500? $4,000? I think we went to about $6,000 on the first beach club.

Then second beach club we hit about…' She showed off her ripped abs in another white outfit. Tom echoed Casey, adding: 'It really wasn't that bad,' noting how it worked out at about $500 a head split between everyone. Casey also shared how glad he was that they all thought ahead to book tables at the pool parties, noting how 'entries to get into these pool parties is about $100.

' Tom's best man Casey provided the husband-to-be, 26, and all his stags skimpy speedos with Molly's face on which they modelled for a slew of cheeky snaps. Tom showcased his buff physique as he and best man Casey O'Gorman, 29, slipped into the pink budgie smugglers. The wild poolside celebrations also saw the star and his pals partying hard as they waved huge photos of glam Molly while soaking up the sunshine





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Molly Smith Tom Clare Ibiza Hen Do Blood-Stained Hotel Love Island Nearlyweds Podcast Stag Do Las Vegas Pool Parties Casey O'gorman

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Molly McNearney Interview: Career, Kimmel & MoreMolly McNearney discusses her career in a interview for Deadline's Behind the Lens video series.

Read more »

Emily Atack Celebrates Hen Do in Spain Ahead of Wedding Banning ChildrenEmily Atack, 36, celebrated her hen do with a sun-soaked getaway in Andalusia, Spain, sharing bikini photos on Instagram. She and fiancé Alistair Garner, 40, are set to marry in September. The actress has banned children from the three-day wedding, a decision guests have reportedly welcomed. She also revealed she wants a 'huge dress and a big f**k off party' inspired by Rivals.

Read more »

Emily Atack Celebrates Hen Do with White Bikini Pool Party While Banning Children from WeddingActress Emily Atack celebrated her hen do in Spain with a sun-soaked pool party and Instagram posts featuring a white bikini. She also revealed she has banned children from her upcoming September wedding to Alistair Garner, a decision that has surprised her guests with their acceptance.

Read more »

Emily Atack's Dazzling Hen Party and Strict No-Kids Wedding PolicyEmily Atack celebrated her hen party with a sunset dinner and sequinned dress, sharing moments from her pre-wedding getaway in Spain. The actress also revealed her decision to ban children from her upcoming three-day wedding, defending the choice as considerate to guests.

Read more »