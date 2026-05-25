Molly Smith Jets Off to Las Vegas for Wild Stag Do

Love Island star Molly Smith joined her friends for a wild hen party in Las Vegas on Sunday ahead of her summer wedding to Tom Clare. The bride-to-be looked stylish in a white tracksuit and curlers, while her friends wore black outfits adorned with diamant’s. At the airport, Molly put on a fun display while boarding her flight, and Tom showcased his buff physique in his wedding dress and veil.

Excited Molly Smith joined her pals to jet off on her hen do on Sunday ahead of tying the knot with Tom Clare, the groom-to-be who jetted off to Sin City with pals earlier this week.

The couple are preparing to marry this summer, two years after meeting on Love Island All Stars. Taking to her Instagram, Molly, 32, was dressed in a white tracksuit and sported curlers in her hair as she arrived at the airport. Molly's co-ord boasted 'Bride' across her back and bottom in diamant‘s, while her equally gorgeous friends were all dressed in black.

The bride-to-be put on a very animated display in the departure lounge before boarding her Ryan Air flight and jetting off to sunnier climes. Meanwhile Tom's best man Casey O'Gorman made sure the bride-to-be wasn’t far from their thoughts as they partied across the pond. Tom showcased his buff physique as he and best man Casey O'Gorman, 29, slipped into the pink budgie smugglers.

The wild poolside celebrations also saw the star and his pals partying hard as they waved huge photos of glam Molly while soaking up the sunshine. On Thursday Tom donned a wedding dress and veil to set off, while his fiancée waved him off at the Manchester airport. Dropping him off in his bridal outfit, Molly couldn't hold back her giggles at her fiancéü embracing his embarrassment, snapping photos of him before giving him a sweet kiss goodbye.

Tom shared the picture to his Instagram with the caption: 'Ahhhhh so the stag do begins, thanks @caseyogorman for the outfit VEGAS HERE WE COME ☐❄☐☐. Among those joining him for his stag do are best man Casey, fellow Love Islander Mitch Taylor and Too Hot To Handle star Seb Melrose





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Las Vegas Love Island Stag Do Hen Party Wedding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Casey O'Gorman Surprises Fiance Tom Clare With Speedos Featuring Molly's Face for Las Vegas Stag DoDespite the initial surprise, Tom seems to be enjoying the occasion, posting images on his Instagram of himself in the skimpy speedos with the caption, 'Ahhhhh so the stag do begins, thanks caseyogorman for the outfit VEGAS HERE WE COME ✈️'. He also filmed a TikTok parody of a scene from The Office with Molly, both mocking and flattering his best man.

Read more »

Casey O'Gorman Surprises Fiance Tom Clare With Speedos Featuring Molly's Face for Las Vegas Stag DoDespite the initial surprise, Tom seems to be enjoying the occasion, posting images on his Instagram of himself in the skimpy speedos with the caption, 'Ahhhhh so the stag do begins, thanks caseyogorman for the outfit VEGAS HERE WE COME ✈️'. He also filmed a TikTok parody of a scene from The Office with Molly, both mocking and flattering his best man.

Read more »

Las Vegas Raiders Official: Crosby Staying At Home Despite Injury With Elevated ExpectationThe Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end Maxx Crosby, despite undergoing offseason surgery, has showed up for organized team activities (OTAs), becoming the first player in the building every day and being one of the most engaged players during meetings.

Read more »

Rockies’ Jose Quintana injury in blowout loss to Diamonbacks another setback for wobbling rotationThe best thing that happened to the reeling Rockies on Sunday happened in Las Vegas.

Read more »