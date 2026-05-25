Molly Smith and Tom Clare's Wild Stag and Hen Parties

Reality TV star Molly Smith and her fiancé Tom Clare are getting ready to tie the knot this summer. To celebrate, they're throwing wild stag and hen parties in Sin City and Manchester, complete with skimpy speedos, pink budgie smugglers, and a wedding dress.

Excited Molly Smith joined her pals to jet off on her hen do on Sunday ahead of tying the knot with Tom Clare . The couple are preparing to marry this summer, two years after meeting on Love Island All Stars, with the groom-to-be jetting off to Sin City with pals earlier this week.

Taking to her Instagram, Molly, 32, was dressed in a white tracksuit and sported curlers in her hair as she arrived at the airport. Molly's co-ord boasted 'Bride' across her back and bottom in diamantés, while her equally gorgeous friends were all dressed in black. The bride-to-be put on a very animated display in the departure lounge before boarding her Ryan Air flight and jetting off to sunnier climes.

Meanwhile Tom's best man Casey O'Gorman made sure the bride-to-be wasn't far from their thoughts as they partied across the pond. Excited Molly Smith joined her pals to jet off on her hen do on Sunday ahead of tying the knot with Tom Clare The couple are preparing to marry this summer two years after meeting on Love Island All Stars, with the groom-to-be jetting off to Sin City with pals earlier this week.

Taking to her Instagram Molly, 32, was dressed in a white tracksuit and sported curlers in her hair as she arrived at the airport He provided the husband-to-be, 26, and all his stags skimpy speedos with Molly's face on which they modelled for a slew of cheeky snaps. Tom showcased his buff physique as he and best man Casey O'Gorman, 29, slipped into the pink budgie smugglers.

The wild poolside celebrations also saw the star and his pals partying hard as they waved huge photos of glam Molly while soaking up the sunshine. On Thursday Tom donned a wedding dress and veil to set off, while his fiancée waved him off at the Manchester airport. Dropping him off in his bridal outfit, Molly couldn't hold back her giggles at her fiancé's embarrassment, snapping photos of him before giving him a sweet kiss goodbye.

Tom shared the picture to his Instagram with the caption: Ahhhhh so the stag do begins, thanks @caseyogorman for the outfit VEGAS HERE WE COME. Among those joining him for his stag do are best man Casey, fellow Love Islander Mitch Taylor and Too Hot To Handle star Seb Melrose. Join the discussionAre wild stag and hen parties a fun tradition or just embarrassing and over-the-top? What's your view?

Molly's co-ord boasted 'Bride' across her back and bottom in diamantés, while her equally gorgeous friends were all dressed in black The bride-to-be put on a very animated display in the departure lounge before boarding her Ryan Air flight and jetting off to sunnier climes Molly flashed a glimpse of her toned midriff in the cropped vest Love Island's Casey O'Gorman (L) bought groom Tom (R) skimpy speedos with his fiancée Molly's FACE on for Las Vegas stag On Thursday Tom donned a wedding dress and veil to set off, while his fiancée waved him off at the Manchester airport Tom and Molly also took to the opportunity to film a funny TikTok while he was in his bridal get-up, which saw the couple lip-syncing to a clip of Jim and Dwight from The Office.

Molly first mimes: I need you to promise me that you're going to be on your best behaviour. While a sheepish Tom shrugs and mimes back: I promised other people I'd be on my worst behaviour. And I gave them my word...

Sharing more videos on his Instagram Stories, he revealed he was sat all alone at the airport while decked out in the dress and veil, as the rest of the stag party were making their own way to Vegas. He told fans: Casey put me in this. I'm in Manchester airport, it's only me and my dad - in fact my dad's gone to the toilet so it's just me sat on my own right now. It's carnage, absolute carnage.

But this is the fit, outfit of the day - let's go! And his pals were already in hysterics over his look, with Casey calling him My beautiful little princess, while Seb quipped it was such a pretty airport outfit





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Molly Smith Jets Off to Las Vegas for Wild Stag DoLove Island star Molly Smith joined her friends for a wild hen party in Las Vegas on Sunday ahead of her summer wedding to Tom Clare. The bride-to-be looked stylish in a white tracksuit and curlers, while her friends wore black outfits adorned with diamant’s. At the airport, Molly put on a fun display while boarding her flight, and Tom showcased his buff physique in his wedding dress and veil.

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