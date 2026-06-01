Molly Sims Steals the Show at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show

Molly Sims, Brooks Nader, and Lizzo stole the show at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week 2026. The supermodels and singer showcased their stunning looks and performed on the catwalk, leaving the audience in awe.

Molly Sims made a jaw-dropping display as she took the catwalk by storm at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show on Saturday. The 53-year-old supermodel showed off her age-defying beauty and flaunted her fit physique in a gingham-patterned, one-piece swimsuit with a low-cut, V-neckline.

She left her long, blonde hair down in soft beach waves, and paired with her sun-kissed and glowing skin, she looked beach-ready for summer festivities. Sims joined the slew of bombshells as part of the star-studded lineup, ranging from musicians to supermodels to reality TV royalty, at the event during Miami Swim Week 2026.

Sims was joined by fellow blonde bombshell Brooks Nader, who channeled Pamela Anderson in cheeky swimsuits inspired by two of the Baywatch star's most iconic looks of all time, also walked the runway with her three younger sisters. For the grand finale, Sims and Nader closed out the show with all of the models wearing Baywatch-inspired, red monokinis.

Molly Sims looked incredible as she led the bikini-clad models at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show over the weekend The supermodel showed off her radiant beauty and toned physique in a retro-inspired, black and white monokini as one of her looks Nader and her sisters Grace Ann Nader, 24, Sarah Jane Nader, 23, and Mary Holland Nader, 20, showed out in tiny, colorful bikinis for a sisterly quartet runway walk. Other swimsuit-clad beauties on the runway included Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish, Brooks Nader and many more.

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo, 38, also made a show-stopping appearance on the catwalk as she put on an electrifying performance. She wore a bright blue, one-piece swimsuit with sequin-covered, crossed-out profanity across her midriff.

She injected energy into the runway show as she strutted down the catwalk with her arms in the air and winked at the attendees watching her walk She looked phenomenal with her long, blonde tresses styled in loose beach waves and her skin exuding a sun-kissed glow Emmy-winning actress Tiffany Haddish was one of the swimsuit models on the runway while Lizzo performed some of her greatest hits. During Lizzo's live performance, the Girls Trip star showed off her best dance moves.

Haddish not only looked amazing but she was also clearly having a good time as she danced her way down the runway. For one of her runway looks, she wore a black, string bikini with fringe details lining the bottom of the triangle top. She showed off her bold personality as well as her toned bikini body as she took the runway by stor





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Molly Sims Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show Brooks Nader Lizzo Miami Swim Week 2026

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