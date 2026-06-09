Molly-Mae Hague thanks baby son for healing her newborn fears

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has expressed her gratitude to her newborn son for healing her fears about the newborn stage. She has been open about her struggles with her first child, Bambi, and has said that her second child's arrival has been a completely different experience. The couple will reveal their son's name on Tommy Fury's fight shorts during his fight against Eddie Hall on Saturday.

Molly-Mae Hague has thanked her baby son for healing her newborn fears as she embraced being in the baby bubble, just days after welcoming her second child.

The Love Island star has been incredibly open with her followers about how she struggled with the newborn stage with her first born Bambi. Back in 2025 she said she would have been terrified to see a positive pregnancy test, as she admitted she found the newborn stage so unbelievably difficult and daunting and looking back she couldn't really say that there was any part of it that she enjoyed.

However it seems the second time around Molly's experience is already completely different. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday with a snap of her newborn son she penned: Thank you for healing so many of my newborn fears little one. The peace and happiness I feel this time around is something I wished for but didn't know would come.

Molly-Mae Hague thanked her son for healing her newborn fears after struggling with first child Bambi as it is confirmed his name will be revealed on Tommy Fury's fight shorts. Back in 2025 she said she would have been terrified to see a positive pregnancy test.

However it seems the second time around her experience is already completely different. She added: The difference compared to this stage with Bambi is indescribable.

Meanwhile it has reportedly been confirmed that the couple will reveal their son's name on Tommy Fury's shorts during his fight against Eddie Hall on Saturday. Tommy previously had Bambi's name on his shorts and Molly had already toyed with the idea of announcing the name of the newborn in the same way. Now a source has told The Sun: The little man's name will be on Tommy's shorts at his fight along with Bambi's.

That's how they are going to announce it to the world... It was Tommy's idea and Molly was very open to it. Molly is now obsessed with it - she's hoping to be there. They're working out the walk outs at the minute because that's when it will be revealed with music and blue fireworks - it will be cool.

The Daily Mail have contacted Molly's representatives for comment. Soaking up the newborn bubble she also shared a cosy snap from her lounge as she penned: Newborn bubble every day at home with my girl... and the cosiest thunderstorm. No one wake me up from this dream. Following welcoming their second child at a hospital in London Molly was seen carrying her baby boy who was dressed in blue in a car seat out of the hospital.

Soaking up the newborn bubble she shared a cosy snap from her lounge as she penned: Newborn bubble every day at home with my girl... and the cosiest thunderstorm. Meanwhile it has reportedly been confirmed that the couple will reveal their son's name on Tommy Fury's shorts during his fight against Eddie Hall on Saturday.

Read More Inside Molly-Mae Hague's £30,000 maternity suite used by royals and A-listers She looked incredible in a navy T-shirt which she teamed with matching wide-legged trousers and wrote: A BOY MUM! I'm new here. Elsewhere in the photo dump Molly revealed that she and Tommy had found out the gender of their child at the start of her pregnancy.

The couple and daughter Bambi looked thrilled as Tommy popped a balloon which exploded with blue confetti she penned: Just the luckiest. Nearly 9 months on from finding out we'd been blessed with a boy... and I still can't believe it she added. Over the weekend the couple who met on Love Island shared a video of Tommy bringing Bambi to the hospital before the toddler sweetly got to hold him.

As Molly-Mae asked: Do you like him Bambi sweetly said yes. She captioned the clip: There's your little brother. It comes after Tommy was said to be devastated after being forced to leave his family and return to training camp a day after she gave birth. The boxer flew back to Manchester via private jet on Thursday less than 24 hours after Molly had given birth to their second child.

The couple were pictured reunited on Sunday as they attended a church service with their children. He is set to fight against retired strongman Eddie Hall on June 13.





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Molly-Mae Hague Love Island Tommy Fury Newborn Fears Baby Boy Fight Shorts

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