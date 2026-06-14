Molly-Mae Hague Shows Off Post-Baby Figure at Tommy Fury's Fight as Son's Name Midas Sparks Debate

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague attended Tommy Fury's boxing match days after giving birth, revealing their newborn son's name through embroidered shorts. The mythological name Midas divided fans, sparking discussions about its meaning. The couple's postpartum moments and luxury birth details also captured attention.

Molly-Mae Hague made a striking appearance just days after welcoming her newborn son Midas , showcasing her post-baby figure at Tommy Fury 's boxing match against Eddie Hall in Manchester.

The influencer, 27, attended the event on Saturday night, marking a brief escape from the early days of motherhood. The fight held special significance for the couple, as Tommy's shorts featured 'Midas' embroidered on them, publicly revealing their son's name. Following the bout, Molly shared a heartfelt family photo on Instagram, capturing Tommy asleep while cuddling their newborn, with the caption: '20,000 people in an arena last night… but just us four this morning.

' She also posted a full-length photo of herself in a fitted white dress, the Power Fitted Dress from her brand Maebe, retailing for £90. Tommy later expressed gratitude to Molly for 'holding down the fort with our two beautiful children' while he prepared for the fight, dedicating his victory to their son.

The name Midas, drawn from Greek mythology, refers to a king whose touch turned everything to gold, a story often interpreted as a cautionary tale about greed and unintended consequences. This choice sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans criticizing the couple for overlooking the myth's negative connotations, while others praised the name's association with prosperity. Social media commentary ranged from linguistic critiques to comparisons with insurance companies and Disney characters, though many supporters simply found the name 'gorgeous.

' The couple's second child was born earlier this month at a luxury Portland maternity suite, where birthing packages can cost up to £30,000. Molly's rapid return to public life and her sleek appearance at the fight drew admiration, with fans dubbing her a 'goddess' for her postpartum confidence. The event highlighted the intersection of celebrity, personal milestones, and public perception, as the couple navigated both triumph and scrutiny in the wake of their new arrival





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Molly-Mae Hague Tommy Fury Midas Postpartum Boxing Greek Mythology Celebrity Baby Name Maebe Brand Eddie Hall Manchester Fight

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